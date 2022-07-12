ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive...

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 145 PM CDT At 117 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Grand Bay. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre and Coden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

