ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Supermoon rising: Brightest full moon of year will appear Wednesday night

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5K6S_0gdEIwJi00
Local News

A spectacular full moon is in store for sky watchers Wednesday night, when a phenomenon known as a buck moon shines down from the heavens.

In the 1930s, the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing the names Native American gave full moons. According to the almanac, the Algonquin tribes of the Northeast called it the buck moon because it coincided with the annual emergence of new antlers on male deer.

“You remember the harvest moon? It was called that because the farmers had extra sunlight because of how bright the moon was so they had more time to harvest their crops,” Victor de los Santos, executive director of the South Texas Astronomical Society, said Tuesday.

“Every full moon now does have a unique name. There is significance behind it which is now being emphasized, which is really awesome,” he added. “There something called archeo-astronomy, which is the way that our ancestors used astronomy and used the stars back when they didn’t have calendars and watches and iPhones and everything.”

Wednesday evening, sunset is at 8:26 p.m. and the moon should eventually be visible at 5 degrees above the southeastern horizon.

Since the peak of Wednesday’s full moon is less than 10 hours after the moon passed closest to Earth’s orbit, this is also going to be a supermoon, a term invented by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to either a new or full moon which occurs when the moon is within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to earth, according to NASA.

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year. The one Wednesday night is going to be the brightest of them all.

If you miss the moon Wednesday night, don’t despair. The show will continue for the next two or three days, although the moon will diminish slightly in size each night.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Simplemost

How To See July’s Full Super Buck Moon

July’s full moon — also known as the Buck Moon — will appear on Tuesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT. Of course, the moon will still be below the horizon at that exact time, so observers will have to wait until after sunset and look to the southeast to watch it rise in the sky.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Earth#Supermoon#Native American
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
50
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy