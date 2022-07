After a delay of a number of years the Goose Lake Valley Irrigation Company has begun work on the Cottonwood dam. The dam will consist of earth and rock structure and once work is completed will be 40-feet high. The purpose of the dam is to save water that would have otherwise have been lost when it was on its way to Drews reservoir to be used in the upper part of the valley; though some additional acreage near the Lucky Baldwin ranch will benefit with additional water for irrigation.

