First full color images from Webb Telescope reveal cosmic landscapes
NASA released the first full color images from the depths of space captured by the $10 billion James Webb Telescope. The images, show galaxies and universes thousands of light years from Earth.
NASA administrators say that the telescope allows us to look back more than 13 billion years since light travels at 186 million miles per second.
NASA plans to release additional images captured by the telescope in the future.
Comments / 0