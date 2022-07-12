ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

First full color images from Webb Telescope reveal cosmic landscapes

By Scott Sharpe
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

NASA released the first full color images from the depths of space captured by the $10 billion James Webb Telescope. The images, show galaxies and universes thousands of light years from Earth.

NASA administrators say that the telescope allows us to look back more than 13 billion years since light travels at 186 million miles per second.

NASA plans to release additional images captured by the telescope in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMoEW_0gdEGIx400
This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, combined the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope’s two cameras to create a never-before-seen view of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), this combined image reveals previously invisible areas of star birth. AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVdhh_0gdEGIx400
This combo of images released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope. NASA via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWNSb_0gdEGIx400
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA9PP_0gdEGIx400
This image provided by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI/AP

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#The Carina Nebula#The Near Infrared Camera#Mid Infrared Instrument#The Southern Ring Nebula#The Webb Telescope
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter

More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The News & Observer

2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
The News & Observer

NC deputies identify couple in possible murder-suicide after finding bodies in car

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday in a car just south of Hillsborough’s town limits. Deputies were sent to Rippy Lane to investigate after 911 operators received a call at 9:17 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
516
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy