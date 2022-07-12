First full color images from Webb Telescope reveal cosmic landscapes

NASA released the first full color images from the depths of space captured by the $10 billion James Webb Telescope. The images, show galaxies and universes thousands of light years from Earth.

NASA administrators say that the telescope allows us to look back more than 13 billion years since light travels at 186 million miles per second.

NASA plans to release additional images captured by the telescope in the future.

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, combined the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope’s two cameras to create a never-before-seen view of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), this combined image reveals previously invisible areas of star birth. AP

This combo of images released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope. NASA via AP

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. AP