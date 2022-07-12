USM Softball Coach Brian Levin announces resignation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Tuesday afternoon, Southern Miss softball coach Brian Levin announced his resignation saying he wants to spend more time closer to family.

“It is a bittersweet decision for Michelle and I to step away from Southern Miss,” said Levin. “We have made some incredible relationships here but having the opportunity to move to where my children and grandchildren live is something we may not have a chance to do again.”

Levin oversaw the Golden Eagle program for the past three seasons compiling a 65-62 record and his 2022 season produced its best results with a 29-23 mark.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time here at Southern Miss, and we wish him the best moving forward,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain.

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

