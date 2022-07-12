ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Large wildfires possible near Wichita Falls this week

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service are warning Texans to keep an eye out for wildfires this week as conditions continue to be perfect for the quick spread of a fire.

Triple-digit temperatures and relatively low humidity will reduce the amount of moisture in vegetation across the state, increasing the possibility of a fire igniting.

Authorities said the fire environment will support an increased potential for large wildfires that are resistant to control to occur near Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo, and Abilene.

Luke Kanclerz, Fire Analyst for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said another factor adding to the complex fire environment this week is possible thunderstorms in the forecast.

Multiple counties in Texoma are currently under a burn ban, including Wichita, Montague, and Clay Counties.

“Wildfire ignitions due to lightning will be possible because of the underlying drought and vegetation dryness,” Kanclerz said. “Increased wind speeds from nearby thunderstorms can cause a sudden increase in fire activity, creating safety concerns for firefighters.”

State and local resources have been busy over recent weeks with wildfire responses.

Officials said over the past 10 days, Texas A&M Forest Service resources have responded to 98 wildfires that burned 17,763 acres across the state.

In Texoma, the Deerhead Fire in Baylor County continues to burn, with 500 acres destroyed so far and a containment level of 75%.

Texas A&M Forest Service continues to monitor the situation closely and has positioned personnel and equipment across the state for a quick and effective response to any requests for assistance.

Fully staffed task forces and additional suppression equipment are staged in Burkburnett to assist as needed.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service have urged Texans to remain fire aware, and if a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook.

Comments / 1

 

