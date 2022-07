TACOMA, Wash. - A toddler had to be taken to the hospital for amphetamine exposure after visiting the park with his family, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says. According to the agency, they received a call Tuesday afternoon from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, saying a 21-month-old child tested positive for amphetamines. Staff informed the sheriff's office that the child's parents brought him in and said he was acting "erratically," unable to sit still or sleep.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO