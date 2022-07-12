ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Frankfort police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

By Matthew Duckworth
foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Frankfort police are looking for a missing...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Police investigating shooting in Lexington Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are still searching for answers after a shooting Thursday night in Lexington sent one person to the hospital. According to the department, officers responded to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court just before 10PM last night for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man assaulted, arm severed after being hit by train

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a report of a man unconscious on train tracks on Friday. At around 9:10 a.m. reports came in of a man that was found unconscious on train tracks near N. Broadway and W. Loudon Avenue. Lexington police told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
WKYT 27

One person taken to hospital in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Thursday night. We’re told police were called to Hedgewood Court around 9:55 p.m. for a person who had been shot. When police arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man in the hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night. According to LMPD, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1000 block of W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:50p.m. When officers got to the scene, an adult man was found with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Local author honors slain Lexington children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been two months since Lexington police say two siblings were stabbed to death by their own mother. Now the community is finding a unique way to honor the children. Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams were stabbed to death...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fox
Wave 3

Woman wounded in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shooting of a woman in Old Louisville is under investigation by Louisville Metro police. Officers were called to 7th and Oak Streets around 6 a.m. found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman accused of killing her two children indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the mother accused of killing her children. Nikki James was indicted on two counts of murder. Police say she stabbed her 5-year-old and 13-year-old back in May at their apartment on Rogers Road. A dedication is now set up...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in stable condition following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in stable condition following a shooting that took place in southwest Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a statement from LMPD, just before 8 p.m., officers from LMPD's Fourth Division responded to St. Mary's Hospital for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - I-64 in Franklin county is back open this morning after what officers are calling a major crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department responded to a bad crash on I-64 near mile marker 58 last night. Officials said they were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Unattended child found in Danville, babysitter arrested

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway in Danville after police located an unattended child wearing only a soiled diaper. The Danville Police Department said they responded to the area of Erksine Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a four-year-old male child alone in the backyard.
DANVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Man driving tractor leads Berea police on chase through golf course

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man is behind bars today after Berea police said he led them on a chase driving a tractor through a golf course. Berea authorities said they received a tip on Wednesday afternoon stating a wanted man, now identified as Jarod Wehrle, was riding his tractor near the Berea Golf Club.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Man pulled out of car, robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to figure out who robbed a man at gunpoint. They were called out around 12:20 Wednesday morning to New Circle and Eastland Parkway. The victim told officers three men pulled him out of his car at gunpoint and robbed him. He wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Fugitive wanted in northern Kentucky arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fugitive wanted in northern Kentucky was arrested in Lexington Wednesday night. According to the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, 38-year-old Ronald Gibson, Jr. was wanted out of Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties on multiple warrants, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender. Authorities say Gibson is also a suspect in a multi-state crime spree which is still under investigation.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

2 hurt in overnight shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has injured two people, and police are working to determine what happened. Just before 4 a.m., Louisville Metro police called to the 5000 block of Rural Way and found the victims - an adult man and a juvenile boy in his teens.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy