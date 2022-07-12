Frankfort police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the Saint Joseph neighborhood. Ra'Janae Kannamore-Carter was last seen on July 12 at 10 p.m. Police said she takes life-saving medication daily and could be in need of medical treatment.

