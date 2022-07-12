Frankfort police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fugitive wanted in northern Kentucky was arrested in Lexington Wednesday night. According to the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, 38-year-old Ronald Gibson, Jr. was wanted out of Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties on multiple warrants, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender. Authorities say Gibson is also a suspect in a multi-state crime spree which is still under investigation.
