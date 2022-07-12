Vandenberg's Range Team Industry Day talks operational solutions with civilian partners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced the addition of Brandon Suarez in a newly created role of Vice President of UAS Integration, where he will drive the development and adoption of technical standards and global aviation policy for the company. Suarez takes on a strategic, multi-faceted position at Reliable where he will focus on defining key aspects of the development roadmap, including airspace integration and international operational approval. He will also support the company’s product strategy plans and future aircraft programs. Suarez is an instrument-rated commercial pilot and is actively involved in the greater aviation community, holding key industry roles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005559/en/ Reliable Robotics welcomes Brandon Suarez as Vice President of UAS Integration (Photo: Business Wire)

