Military

Vandenberg's Range Team Industry Day talks operational solutions with civilian partners

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The 2nd Range Operations Squadron recently coordinated a “Range Team Industry Day” at the...

nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
Navy Times

US Navy collecting tactical training data it once shunned

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Navy hosted its first advanced tactical training event for surface ships in 2016, it purposely avoided collecting much data: The ships didn’t need another assessment, the thinking went; instead, they needed rigorous training ahead of linking up with the rest of the carrier strike group.
The Drive

The U.S. Just Racked Up Two Successful Hypersonic Missile Tests

After some high-profile setbacks, U.S. hypersonic testing delivers some very good news. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, says it has completed the first successful demonstration of the Operational Fires program's ground-launched hypersonic missile system capability. The announcement comes right on the heels of the U.S. Air Force disclosing a second consecutive successful test of its Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, hypersonic missile booster, which took place yesterday.
MilitaryTimes

Six questions with the head of US Fleet Forces Command

NORFOLK, Va. — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday has long insisted he must first prioritize the readiness of today’s fleet, followed by increasing its lethality and, lastly, growing the size of the fleet. But maintenance issues are hindering the East Coast fleet’s readiness, according to Adm....
The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
bloomberglaw.com

Pentagon Banks on Startup’s Fusion Tech With ‘Disrupter’ in Mind

Startup projects it will develop technology within five years. The Pentagon expects its contract with a buzzy startup to deliver a promising new fusion energy solution, one that scientists have long shunned, in five years. The prediction belies a running joke from scientists—the key to developing a clean energy source...
The Associated Press

Brandon Suarez Joins Reliable Robotics as Vice President of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced the addition of Brandon Suarez in a newly created role of Vice President of UAS Integration, where he will drive the development and adoption of technical standards and global aviation policy for the company. Suarez takes on a strategic, multi-faceted position at Reliable where he will focus on defining key aspects of the development roadmap, including airspace integration and international operational approval. He will also support the company’s product strategy plans and future aircraft programs. Suarez is an instrument-rated commercial pilot and is actively involved in the greater aviation community, holding key industry roles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005559/en/ Reliable Robotics welcomes Brandon Suarez as Vice President of UAS Integration (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

Research aims to optimize MXene in complex 3D device architectures

Despite being only a few atoms thick, MXene packs a powerful punch. This class of single layer, two-dimensional (2D) nanomaterials exhibits desirable properties like excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, heat resistance and high specific surface area. These characteristics promise to revolutionize high-performance electronic devices and energy storage systems. In order...
TechCrunch

Autonomous flight startup Merlin Labs nabs $105M and US Air Force partnership

Xwing is one of the startups chasing after self-flying planes, as is Reliable Robotics, Pyka and the unicorn Volocopter. They’re not the only ones. Roughly a year ago, Boston-based Merlin Labs emerged from stealth with an autonomous flight system designed to be installed in existing aircraft. While Merlin told TechCrunch at the time that it had “hundreds” of test flights under its belt, the company’s system lacked certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide commercial service.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

KBR to Support $3.5B Next-Generation Spacesuit Development for Return to the Moon and Beyond

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce it is a major partner to Axiom Space, which NASA selected as one of two companies eligible to support the development of NASA's next-generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems through the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract. This comprehensive contract includes a full range of services, including design, testing, and verification of manufacturing and processing of the new spacesuits. KBR will co-locate with Axiom Space in their facilities.
Digital Trends

Wing builds bigger and smaller drones for more deliveries

One of the leading companies in the drone delivery game has taken the wraps off several new autonomous aircraft that it aims to deploy as it continues to build out its platform. Wing CEO Adam Woodworth, who took the reins at the Alphabet-owned company in February, spoke about why his...
thefastmode.com

75% of 5G Base Stations to be Upgraded to 5G-Advanced by 2030, says ABI Research

The 3GPP approved the Release-18 package in December 2021, making the official start of 5G-Advanced with the planned freeze date in December 2023. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects that 75% of 5G base stations will be upgraded to 5G-Advanced by 2030, five years after the estimated commercial launch. 5G-Advanced will bring continuous enhancements on mobile network capabilities and use case-based support to help mobile operators with 5G commercialization, long-term development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), and network energy savings for a fully automated network and a sustainable future.
