Adamsville, OH

Talk of the Town: Adamsville Homecoming 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re joined by Andrew Spiker to discuss...

Your Radio Place

New Patriot Park is coming to Byesville

BYESVILLE, Ohio – The development of Patriot Park is underway in Byesville. Village Council met this week and informed residents that the new park, which will cost around $100,000, will honor veterans and first responders. The money has been provided through private funding and grant programs. The park will...
BYESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mom Prom being held by the Guernsey County F.O.P. Lodge 136

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County F.O.P. Lodge 136 is holding a Mom Prom on Saturday, July 23. The fundraising event will take place at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. The Mom Prom is a ladies night out fundraiser in which women can wear their own prom gowns, bridesmaid...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Adamsville, OH
WTRF

Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Car show and concert planned for July 16 in downtown Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – On Saturday, July 16, the Three Rivers Fire District will host its annual car show on Main Street in downtown Coshocton. Registration begins at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Registration fee is $10. Those attending can check out older and classic cars and trucks along...
COSHOCTON, OH
#Talk Of The Town
WHIZ

UPDATE: Center for Seniors to Deliver Meals Friday

Mid morning Thursday the Center for Seniors Executive Director Kate Paul said she was struggling to maintain a staff to deliver homebound meals. It was then she made the announcement that she was cancelling the food delivery service for Thursday and Friday with the hopes she could resume the service Monday.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Joanne M. (Goodwill) Smith

Joanne M. (Goodwill) Smith, 86 of Old Washington, formerly of Quaker City. Joanne M. (Goodwill) Smith, 86, of Old Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her husband, Blaine, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born April 28, 1936, in Cambridge, Ohio, a...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival is underway this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Ohio – The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival is now underway. The 56th Annual Pottery Festival is being held this year at the Roseville Village Park . The festival begins each year with a formal plate-breaking ceremony. Twelve plates are handmade in the community. One plate is broken to signify the start of the festival, one plate is kept for permanent display and the remaining plates are auctioned off with the proceeds supporting the Clay Center of Ohio.
ROSEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon hears ideas to fix Knox Cattle Company Dam

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon and other Knox County residents are getting their chance to voice their opinions on how to fix the Knox Cattle Company Dam, Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News. Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel held two public meetings, one...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

