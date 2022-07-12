Talk of the Town: Adamsville Homecoming 2022

BYESVILLE, Ohio – The development of Patriot Park is underway in Byesville. Village Council met this week and informed residents that the new park, which will cost around $100,000, will honor veterans and first responders. The money has been provided through private funding and grant programs. The park will...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio University and the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA have announced that the Muskingum County Family YMCA has entered into a long-term agreement to operate within the facility formerly managed by the Muskingum Recreation Center. While the Muskingum Recreation Center will no longer independently exist, its programming...
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County F.O.P. Lodge 136 is holding a Mom Prom on Saturday, July 23. The fundraising event will take place at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. The Mom Prom is a ladies night out fundraiser in which women can wear their own prom gowns, bridesmaid...
ASHLAND — Ashland city officials are considering a more strict ban on the use of fireworks within city limits after hearing complaints from residents over the July 4 holiday weekend. Ashland police fielded 366 calls from July 1 to 4, according to call logs developed by the Wooster-Ashland Regional...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved spending up to $125,000 to help preserve an important piece of Westinghouse history in Mansfield. The funds will help save a mammoth stone and brick entry from the Fifth Street side of the former Westinghouse "A" building, a badly-aging vacant property due to be demolished as soon as this fall.
COSHOCTON, Ohio – On Saturday, July 16, the Three Rivers Fire District will host its annual car show on Main Street in downtown Coshocton. Registration begins at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Registration fee is $10. Those attending can check out older and classic cars and trucks along...
Barnesville, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is sponsoring a field trip to Newark Earthworks and Flint Ridge on July 25. John Boilegh, an anthropologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will lead the tour. The Newark Earthworks are the largest set of geometric earthen enclosures in...
Mid morning Thursday the Center for Seniors Executive Director Kate Paul said she was struggling to maintain a staff to deliver homebound meals. It was then she made the announcement that she was cancelling the food delivery service for Thursday and Friday with the hopes she could resume the service Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a boil advisory because of a water main break. The order impacts the 800 to 900 block of Foster Street and the 500 block of North 9th Street.
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Board of Commissioners is moving forward with its plan to demolish the former Habilitation Center. The plan is receiving funding from for the project from the Ohio Department of Development Brownfield Remediation Program. The center is located on Hammond Road between the...
Joanne M. (Goodwill) Smith, 86 of Old Washington, formerly of Quaker City. Joanne M. (Goodwill) Smith, 86, of Old Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her husband, Blaine, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born April 28, 1936, in Cambridge, Ohio, a...
ROSEVILLE, Ohio – The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival is now underway. The 56th Annual Pottery Festival is being held this year at the Roseville Village Park . The festival begins each year with a formal plate-breaking ceremony. Twelve plates are handmade in the community. One plate is broken to signify the start of the festival, one plate is kept for permanent display and the remaining plates are auctioned off with the proceeds supporting the Clay Center of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nearly 800-unit apartment complex right next to Scioto Audubon Metro Park is one step closer to being a reality. Columbus City Council unanimously approved the zoning change needed to move the project forward, and while council and the developer said the project is a great idea, Columbus and Franklin County […]
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon and other Knox County residents are getting their chance to voice their opinions on how to fix the Knox Cattle Company Dam, Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News. Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel held two public meetings, one...
MANSFIELD -- Randy Carver has about a month to enjoy serving the community in his new role as a Mansfield police captain. The 1997 Madison High School graduate will then be gone for a year, deploying to serve the United States in his role as a 1st Sgt. in the Ohio Army National Guard.
Comments / 0