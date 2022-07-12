Hands-on crafty workshop in Carmel

Summer is in full bloom. To celebrate, check out one of these U-pick flower farms that are located around Indianapolis. In addition to being able to pick bouquets of flowers to bring summer inside your home, you will have an excellent backdrop to photograph your loved ones!. Where to find...
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Carmel’s first official beer and wine festival takes place Saturday, July 30 from 3-8 p.m. at Midtown Plaza. Brews on the Boulevard offers unlimited samples, food trucks and live music. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Anne O’Brien, project...
A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Osborn the Assistant Manager of Productions Arts at Indy Parks stopped by the studio to share how you can catch concerts in the park this summer. Nigel Long the Manager of Programs and Community Outreach at GANGGANG Culture joined Sam to discuss their partnership with Indy Parks.
Dates: July 23-31 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am-6 pm; Friday-Saturday: 9 am-9 pm. Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under are free. Don’t miss out on sunset photos! Beasley’s Orchard will be open until 9:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays during the the Sunflower Festival.
INDIANAPOLIS — Angela Gapinski the Owner of Remedy stopped by the studio to share what her Westfield gift shop has to offer. Remedy features quality products representing demographics and minority groups from all over the USA. Remedy’s annual Sidewalk Sale is taking place the last weekend of July. They...
INDIANAPOLIS — Pet lovers, you won’t want to miss this. The IndyVet Pet Carnival 2022 is this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pet competitions, demonstrations, vendors selling pet products, rescue groups with adoptable pets, activities for kids, free hot dogs and lemonade, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina Mazza the Owner of Hoagies & Hops stopped by to share what it takes to make an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak. Donnie Begley the Chef and General Manager at Hoagies & Hops whips up one of the non-traditional ways to enjoy a cheesesteak on a bed of lettuce. They also offer various other gluten free and keto friendly ways to enjoy their delicious menu.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you need help with school supplies this year, head to Hensley Legal Group in Fishers Saturday, July 16 for the drive-thru backpack event. Families can pick up free backpacks filled with supplies in the parking lot of the law firm’s headquarters, 8350 Sunlight Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The building is located near 106th Street and I-69 in Fishers.
INDIANAPOLIS — Greenfield-based American Dream Nut Butter makes almond, peanut and cashew butters for a variety of dietary restrictions and in an ever-growing list of creative flavors. The butters are all gluten free, low carb, high protein, low sugar and diabetic friendly. Flavors include Cookie Batter, Butterscotch Sundae, Blueberry...
INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most common ways to clean your hardwood floors is with suction which requires power and vacuum wheels that can leave marks on a waxed floor. You can also use some form of a wet cleaning pad on a pole. Instead consider getting a wide dry mop. When you search for […]
The kids head back to school in just a few weeks, but there's still time to host or attend a big end of summer pool party. Danielle Parker from the Fashion Mall at Keystone shares some trendy looks to wear poolside and ways to spruce up your tablescapes.
INDIANAPOLIS — You only shop for windows or doors a handful of times in a lifetime, so how do you know when it’s time to replace and what to choose?. Hometown Windows & Doors, a certified reseller and installer of Anderson Windows, joined us Wednesday to explain the available options and how they help customers through the selection process.
Which calendar day is arguably the ‘hottest’ day of the year? Making a good case is today, July 14th. On this date, the hottest temperature (and earliest) ever recorded was set in Indianapolis at 106° in 1936. There were two other occasions reaching 106°, July 21st, 1934 and July 22nd, 1921.
On July 22, Brown County maker Hard Truth Distilling Co. unveils its newest Hard Truth Bar, located in the center of The Fashion Mall. Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) hosts the next installment of its Guest Chef Series on July 18, with a meal presented by noted chef Ming Pu of New Albany’s Brooklyn and The Butcher.
INDIANAPOLIS — Erin Johnson ran 11 half marathons, joined many gyms and tried a ton of fitness classes but still dreaded working out. Dancing, on the other hand, felt more like fun than work. In 2015, Johnson posted in a Zionsville moms Facebook group to see if anyone wanted...
ArtMix is an Indianapolis-based non-profit transforming the lives of people with disabilities through art. The organization is hosting its annual “Arts for All Fest” on Saturday, July 23rd.Britt Sutton, president and CEO of ArtMix, shares details on how the free, family-friendly event highlights what they do and why they do it.
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not too late to plan a vacation this summer. In fact, late summer travel comes with the benefits of fewer crowds and lower prices. Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares some creative destination ideas, both in the U.S. and abroad. She spoke to Indy Now Host...
Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
