Carmel, IN

Hands-on crafty workshop in Carmel

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Brenda and Jeff Armie, the owners of AR Workshop Carmel, stopped by the...

fox59.com

indyschild.com

Where to find U-Pick Flower Farms near Indianapolis

Summer is in full bloom. To celebrate, check out one of these U-pick flower farms that are located around Indianapolis. In addition to being able to pick bouquets of flowers to bring summer inside your home, you will have an excellent backdrop to photograph your loved ones!. Where to find...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Beer and wine festival coming to Carmel’s Midtown Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Carmel’s first official beer and wine festival takes place Saturday, July 30 from 3-8 p.m. at Midtown Plaza. Brews on the Boulevard offers unlimited samples, food trucks and live music. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Anne O’Brien, project...
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

All aboard! Model train shop open in Antique Alley

A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Movies & concerts in the park this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Osborn the Assistant Manager of Productions Arts at Indy Parks stopped by the studio to share how you can catch concerts in the park this summer. Nigel Long the Manager of Programs and Community Outreach at GANGGANG Culture joined Sam to discuss their partnership with Indy Parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Sunflower Festival Returns to Beasley’s Orchard July 23-31

Dates: July 23-31 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am-6 pm; Friday-Saturday: 9 am-9 pm. Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under are free. Don’t miss out on sunset photos! Beasley’s Orchard will be open until 9:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays during the the Sunflower Festival.
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Westfield gift shop featuring diverse vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Angela Gapinski the Owner of Remedy stopped by the studio to share what her Westfield gift shop has to offer. Remedy features quality products representing demographics and minority groups from all over the USA. Remedy’s annual Sidewalk Sale is taking place the last weekend of July. They...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

IndyVet’s 24th annual pet carnival, Dachshund 500 this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Pet lovers, you won’t want to miss this. The IndyVet Pet Carnival 2022 is this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pet competitions, demonstrations, vendors selling pet products, rescue groups with adoptable pets, activities for kids, free hot dogs and lemonade, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hoagies & Hops dietary friendly menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina Mazza the Owner of Hoagies & Hops stopped by to share what it takes to make an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak. Donnie Begley the Chef and General Manager at Hoagies & Hops whips up one of the non-traditional ways to enjoy a cheesesteak on a bed of lettuce. They also offer various other gluten free and keto friendly ways to enjoy their delicious menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hensley Legal hosting drive-thru backpack giveaway this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need help with school supplies this year, head to Hensley Legal Group in Fishers Saturday, July 16 for the drive-thru backpack event. Families can pick up free backpacks filled with supplies in the parking lot of the law firm’s headquarters, 8350 Sunlight Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The building is located near 106th Street and I-69 in Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Greenfield’s American Dream has a nut butter for every diet

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenfield-based American Dream Nut Butter makes almond, peanut and cashew butters for a variety of dietary restrictions and in an ever-growing list of creative flavors. The butters are all gluten free, low carb, high protein, low sugar and diabetic friendly. Flavors include Cookie Batter, Butterscotch Sundae, Blueberry...
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

HOME ZONE: Fast way to clean hardwood floors

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most common ways to clean your hardwood floors is with suction which requires power and vacuum wheels that can leave marks on a waxed floor.  You can also use some form of a wet cleaning pad on a pole.  Instead consider getting a wide dry mop.  When you search for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lifestyle
Fox 59

Summer 2022 Pool Party Looks & Accessories

The kids head back to school in just a few weeks, but there's still time to host or attend a big end of summer pool party. Danielle Parker from the Fashion Mall at Keystone shares some trendy looks to wear poolside and ways to spruce up your tablescapes.
KEYSTONE, IN
Fox 59

Hometown Windows & Doors explains window options, offers 25% off

INDIANAPOLIS — You only shop for windows or doors a handful of times in a lifetime, so how do you know when it’s time to replace and what to choose?. Hometown Windows & Doors, a certified reseller and installer of Anderson Windows, joined us Wednesday to explain the available options and how they help customers through the selection process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Which day is the hottest day of the year?

Which calendar day is arguably the ‘hottest’ day of the year? Making a good case is today, July 14th. On this date, the hottest temperature (and earliest) ever recorded was set in Indianapolis at 106° in 1936. There were two other occasions reaching 106°, July 21st, 1934 and July 22nd, 1921.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Hard Truth Bar, Bluebeard, And More

On July 22, Brown County maker Hard Truth Distilling Co. unveils its newest Hard Truth Bar, located in the center of The Fashion Mall. Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) hosts the next installment of its Guest Chef Series on July 18, with a meal presented by noted chef Ming Pu of New Albany’s Brooklyn and The Butcher.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Get a workout without feeling like it at Dance Fit Club

INDIANAPOLIS — Erin Johnson ran 11 half marathons, joined many gyms and tried a ton of fitness classes but still dreaded working out. Dancing, on the other hand, felt more like fun than work. In 2015, Johnson posted in a Zionsville moms Facebook group to see if anyone wanted...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

ArtMix Arts for All Fest Returns July 23rd

ArtMix is an Indianapolis-based non-profit transforming the lives of people with disabilities through art. The organization is hosting its annual “Arts for All Fest” on Saturday, July 23rd.Britt Sutton, president and CEO of ArtMix, shares details on how the free, family-friendly event highlights what they do and why they do it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Late summer travel means fewer crowds and better prices

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not too late to plan a vacation this summer. In fact, late summer travel comes with the benefits of fewer crowds and lower prices. Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares some creative destination ideas, both in the U.S. and abroad. She spoke to Indy Now Host...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
SPEEDWAY, IN

