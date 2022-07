WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Clearcreek Township Tuesday night. The incident happened in the 5900 block of North State Route 48. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told 2 NEWS crews on scene that two officers went to a home for a domestic violence call.

