Covid: The number of people hospitalized for Covid, not just individuals who have sought care and then tested positive, has increased to the “high” threshold. While a reversal is technically possible that would prevent the need for a new mask mandate this month, officials said many of the metrics used to determine the need for masks trail behind overall case counts which means it’s unlikely they will rapidly decline without a preceding drop in cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO