Does Kelsea Ballerini's New Instagram Pic Drop A Huge Hint?

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini’s latest Instagram post has fans begging for more details (particularly, after the award-winning singer-songwriter sent a few cryptic emails and fielded questions from TikTok users about her upcoming album).

Sitting on the ground in front of a light blue backdrop, the photo of Ballerini focuses on her white cowboy boots with a yellow flower to complement her flowing yellow dress, though the photo Ballerini posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon (July 12) doesn’t show her face. Her caption simply reads: “hold on to your boots.”

Eager fans dropped comments on the mysterious photo, excitedly guessing that it could be a sneak peek of the album cover as they beg Ballerini to “spill the tea pleaseee.”

Ballerini’s Instagram post on Tuesday is her latest in a series of teasers as fans await a release date of her fourth full-length album. Ballerini sent two emails on Monday (July 11), including one with a subject line reading, “[Test] KB4,” with yellow and blue heart emojis. The email seemingly was meant to announce Ballerini’s fourth full-length studio album, but only included “[PLACEHOLDER-SUBJECT TO CHANGE]” in a space that could contain album cover art. Later, a second email with a subject line, “RECALL: PLEASE DISREGARD PREVIOUS EMAIL ⚠️,” was sent out. “The announcement may not be coming soon, then again, maybe it might be,” Team KB wrote with a playful reference to Ballerini’s latest single, “HEARTFIRST.”

One day earlier, Ballerini fielded questions from TikTok users about her upcoming project, seemingly hinting at which month it might release and gushing about her new music. The highly-anticipated collection is “different than anything I’ve ever done, and it’s heavily influenced by… ‘90s female country.”