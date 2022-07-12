ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cubans detained after landing in Florida as migration soars

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say 25 Cuban migrants landed in South Florida on Tuesday, the latest arrival which is part of a mass migration from the island to escape political and economic troubles.

The group was seen sitting off the side of the road by a beachside park in Key Biscayne, Florida, in the early morning and included women and a few children, who were all taken into custody.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said via Twitter it was a smuggling incident that was being investigated.

Between last October and May, Customs and Border Protection officials have found and detained about 1,000 Cubans arriving in Florida. Meanwhile, as of Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it had stopped more than 3,000 Cubans at sea since last October.

The majority of Cubans continue to migrate by crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with about 140,000 arriving since last October, a number that exceeds the Mariel boatlift of 1980, when more than 124,700 Cubans came to the U.S.

Cuba is seeing its worst economic crisis in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of U.S. sanctions. Last summer, people staged massive protests, which ended in hundreds of arrests, according to nongovernmental groups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner’s drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women’s basketball in the country. Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. She has been detained in Russia since February, and the U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom. Her guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations about a prisoner exchange could move forward. Griner was arrested at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She is facing up to 10 years in prison. In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt doesn’t automatically end a trial
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. “The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa. The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza. She also spoke at a Democratic Party fundraiser at a private home before she returned to Washington. But Biden’s attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing. Graham’s lawyers made the argument as part of efforts to fight a subpoena compelling the South Carolina Republican to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after his 2020 election defeat. “Senator Graham has never inserted himself into the electoral process in Georgia, and has never attempted to alter the outcome of any election,” Graham’s attorneys wrote Tuesday in court papers filed in South Carolina. “The talk was about absentee ballots and Georgia’s procedures.” Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named in petitions filed last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats — severe weather, public health, mass shootings. But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages. Released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, the 90-second video advises citizens to stay indoors and wash off any radioactive dust or ash. It opens on a computer-generated street, devoid of life. Damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background. Looking into the camera, a spokesperson says: “So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubans#Border Patrol#The U S Coast Guard#U S Mexico
The Associated Press

UN Security Council delays vote on Haiti political mission

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council postponed Wednesday’s vote on extending the U.N. political mission in Haiti after China called for closed consultations on the proposed resolution. China has no diplomatic relations with Haiti, which is the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country and is being wracked by...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Anchorage police investigated in White Privilege card photo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage, Alaska, police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.” The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in Alaska’s largest city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving at 3:43 a.m. while driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage after arriving on an early-morning flight from California for Trump’s rally Saturday to support local Republican candidates he’s backed. “Officer Bo” asked for her driver’s license but she couldn’t find it, she wrote on Facebook.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” The erasure came after the watchdog office requested records of electronic communications between the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, the letter said. Additionally, Homeland Security personnel were told they couldn’t provide records to the inspector general and any such records would first have to be reviewed by DHS attorneys. “This review led to a weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” states the letter, which was dated Wednesday and sent to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several people already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted. The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who for more than a year have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia. Jeff DiSantis,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport. “The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, “If that was the last resort, yes.” U.S. ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear program, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Texas man detained in 4 California killings from decades ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the Southern California slayings of four women decades ago, police said. Billy Ray Richardson, 76, was arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of officers from Fort Worth, Texas, police. Richardson was charged by Los Angeles County prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and murder in the commission of rape, Los Angeles police said in a statement. The statement said investigative and forensic work over the decades linked Richardson to the 1980 killings of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in Los Angeles and the 1995 slaying of Trina Wilson in Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman. “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, told The Associated Press. Williams also said Fitch’s office has not been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, the local prosecutor who would be responsible for pursuing any case against Carolyn Bryant Donham. The Justice Department previously investigated without filing charges and closed the case, Williams said, referring to the government’s decision in December to end its most recent review of the infamous slaying.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey took over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association on Friday in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took the reins as chair of the National Governors Association from departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The states are also in the midst of an era of state-against-state legal battles over abortion access. The association meeting was held in Maine, where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with other states’ investigations into abortions. Hutchinson has signed off on a near-total ban of abortion for his state. Members of the association sounded a cooperative tone at the meeting, and Murphy encouraged members to prioritize working together.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden intervenes in railroad contract fight to block strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday blocked a freight railroad strike that would disrupt shipments of all kinds of goods for at least 60 days by naming a board of arbitrators to intervene in the contract dispute. The widely expected move will keep 115,000 rail workers on the job while the arbitrators develop a set of contract recommendations for both sides to consider. Biden had to act before Monday to prevent a possible strike. A new round of negotiations is likely after those recommendations are issued. The president wrote an executive order naming the arbitrators that he’d “been notified by the National Mediation Board that in its judgment these disputes threaten substantially to interrupt interstate commerce to a degree that would deprive a section of the country of essential transportation service.” If the railroads and their 12 unions can’t agree on a contract within the next 60 days, Congress would likely step in to prevent a strike by voting to impose terms or taking other action.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy