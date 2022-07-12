Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump tried to contact witness in Jan. 6 investigation, Justice Department has been alerted

Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
There were already questions about whether Team Trump was trying to pressure witnesses in the Jan. 6 investigation, but those concerns became even more serious this week, toward the end of the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the bipartisan panel, explained from...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been...
The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. The former president posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing. Graham’s lawyers made the argument as part of efforts to fight a subpoena compelling the South Carolina Republican to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after his 2020 election defeat. “Senator Graham has never inserted himself into the electoral process in Georgia, and has never attempted to alter the outcome of any election,” Graham’s attorneys wrote Tuesday in court papers filed in South Carolina. “The talk was about absentee ballots and Georgia’s procedures.” Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named in petitions filed last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena “to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.” The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations. Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations and international travel given among the reasons.
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Friday, who is jailed in Russia on drug charges, on Friday presented a court with a doctor’s letter recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. Griner a two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition. McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn’t fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” The erasure came after the watchdog office requested records of electronic communications between the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, the letter said. Additionally, Homeland Security personnel were told they couldn’t provide records to the inspector general and any such records would first have to be reviewed by DHS attorneys. “This review led to a weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” states the letter, which was dated Wednesday and sent to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several people already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted. The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who for more than a year have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia. Jeff DiSantis,...
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday. “I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Biden said. “I’ll always stand up for our values.” U.S. intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi, a U.S.-based writer, four years ago. His murder has loomed over Biden’s efforts to reset relations with Saudi Arabia. Biden also announced that U.S. peacekeepers would leave the Red Sea island of Tiran by the end of the year, part of an agreement reached during what he called “a good series of meetings” in Jeddah.
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport. “The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, “If that was the last resort, yes.” U.S. ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear program, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace. Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago. The stalemate has left millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule. Biden said they “deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.” Although such a goal “can seem so far away,” he said he wouldn’t abandon the dormant peace process.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday that FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed carry permits collected by county sheriffs in Missouri. In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Schmitt said he had been told that FBI agents planned to visit several county sheriffs departments in August to audit concealed carry weapons permits. Schmitt, who is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said a Missouri law prohibits sharing the confidential lists collected by sheriff departments with federal, state or private entities. He also contended allowing federal agents to access the permit records would violate the Second Amendment. Schmitt said the concealed carry law passed when he was a state senator included the provision that only elected county sheriffs would have access to the permit records because lawmakers “wanted to leave no doubt that the citizens of Missouri have a right to bear arms, and the federal government has no business poking around to find out their identities.”
Comments / 0