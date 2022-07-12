Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump tried to contact witness in Jan. 6 investigation, Justice Department has been alerted

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena “to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.” The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations. Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations and international travel given among the reasons.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO