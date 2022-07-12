Pennsylvania Awards Over $17.5 Million To AmeriCorps

Photo provided by Americorps

By Mike Lynn

Today, Pennsylvania awarded over $17.5 million to support and continue funding AmeriCorps, the nations leading federal agency for service and volunteerism.

Today's awarding is the most funding that has ever been given to support community-service work in Pennsylvania history. The $17.5 million will support 26 AmeriCorps programs and 1,370 AmeriCorps members in meeting community needs in numerous counties.

"AmeriCorps programs meet real-life needs all across Pennsylvania, and its members are among the very best of our youth, offering their compassion, talents, and hard work to better our communities," said Governor Tom Wolf. "I am proud of the work that PennSERVE does in prioritizing initiatives focused on education, health, economic opportunity, and technology access."

PennSERVE is Pennsylvania's grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, it develops and implements state-specific national service programs to connect individuals with organizations through service and volunteering, tackling the nation's most pressing challenges. At the successful completion of each service term, AmeriCorps members earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to repay qualified student loans and to pay current educational expenses at eligible institutions of higher education and training programs.

"With this funding, PennSERVE will leverage the essential skills and experience of AmeriCorps members to strengthen Pennsylvania communities," said Maureen Eccleston, PennSERVE's executive director. "These AmeriCorps members gain valuable professional skills while they provide tutoring and mentoring, provide job skills and financial literacy training, improve public lands and waterways, and support veterans and military families. We're thrilled to make these opportunities available to build workforce skills of AmeriCorps members while they contribute to our commonwealth."

According to their website, AmeriCorps members address the nation's most pressing challenges, improving lives and communities while strengthening civic engagement. Each year, the AmeriCorps agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about AmeriCorps programs and become a member by visiting the PennSERVE website.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.