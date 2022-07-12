ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watching This 1977 Ford Truck’s Pushrod Leaf Spring Suspension Work Is Amazing

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZ1zo_0gdEE9AC00 Tim Heerboth

Back in 2020, we wrote about this incredible 1977 Ford pickup that was being combined with a Lexus LS400 . The Ford kept its frame, sheet metal, and other parts, but the entire drivetrain and even the interior were harvested from the Japanese sedan. The truck’s most impressive feature, though, is undoubtedly its rear suspension, which we can finally see working now that the entire project is finished.

The build was completed by Tim Heerboth. The pushrod leaf spring idea itself was the brainchild of Heerboth’s friend John Stecher. The duo started working on the project back in 2019. They decided to develop the system, which Stetcher coined the “Flexus Cantileafer” system, mostly because it could be built with parts Heerboth had laying around. That’s the kind of creativity you don’t mind exercising when you’re not pressed for time and you buy the donor vehicles for pennies on the dollar.

“Basically, I picked up the ’77 F100 for cheap. Got it running. Figured out the transmission only had reverse and the block was so full of lime and corrosion [that] it wasn’t salvageable,” Heerboth told The Drive . “Then, [I] had a friend of a friend who had a Lexus LS400 with a title that had been triple signed, so [he] wasn’t able to get it legit. I picked it up for $600.”

After he’d purchased them both, everything began to snowball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0TmK_0gdEE9AC00
Tim Heerboth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273LR1_0gdEE9AC00
Tim Heerboth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlZem_0gdEE9AC00
Tim Heerboth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1bGP_0gdEE9AC00
Tim Heerboth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c86Pc_0gdEE9AC00
Tim Heerboth

In a nutshell, a lot of the parts that were bad on the truck were still in good shape on the Lexus. “We dropped the [Lexus] motor and trans back [in the truck] the transmission mount was in the same place as the original C4,” Heerboth said. “It literally lined up like it was meant to. “

“The truck [also] had a one-piece driveshaft and the car has a two-piece. When I connected to the trans, the carrier bearing sat perfectly under the rear cab crossmember, so it would be easy to mount,” he continued.

The LS400’s dash also fits nicely inside the Ford’s cab, and most of the electronic gizmos are still kicking, too. “Power windows, heated power leather seats, cruise control,” it’s all functional. “Even the power height adjustment for the shoulder belt works,” Heerboth told me.

He calls the combination of the plush Lexus interior with the rough-looking truck “Rat-Luxe,” which seems fitting. The 1UZ-FE V8 up front and the homebrew engineering going on at the back also gives it a special flavor. Check out how the rear suspension works during regular driving:

It’s sort of like a Formula One car, except designed and built for a low, low price. The astute amongst you will have also spotted the shocks mounted above the actual rod ends that go down to the wishbones, an interesting place to mount them. The bed is gone, sure, but just look at it all. It’s brilliant.

The leaf springs themselves were originally stock F-100 units, but they were replaced with F-150 springs later in the build process. Likewise, the Lowes-spec nuts and bolts Heerboth used to mock everything up were later changed in favor of higher quality replacements. Keep in mind, all of this was done simply to avoid buying new coilovers. The stock Lexus struts couldn’t be used because they’re 26 inches long, and likely would’ve extended over the top of the bedsides.

The truck still has a V8, and the addition of stacks not only simplifies the exhaust routing, but makes for a nice sound, too.

This mad science experiment of a vehicle is currently doing anything but collecting dust. It’s so pleasant on the inside that Heerboth has already put 400 miles on it since it’s been finished. Just the same, since it’s a 1977 Ford pickup on paper, he has historical plates, which simplifies the whole registration process. Even if it wasn’t officially a piece of history according to the state of Missouri, though, it would still be an amazing build. I’m very happy to see this pandemic-era project finally hit the road in all of its hacked-together glory.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Lexus Is#Leaf Spring#Vehicles#Ford Truck#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 30 through July 7, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:. Cadillac. General Motors, LLC...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy