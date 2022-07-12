Kansas City, Missouri 2022 homicide tracker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is tracking homicide cases in Kansas City, Missouri following the two deadliest years on record in 2020 (179) and 2021 (157).

The FOX4 Kansas City, Missouri Homicide Tracker is updated weekly. The most recent charges can be found on the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office website .

FOX4 contacted the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.

If anyone has information on a homicide, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.

January – 14 killed

January 5 – Che Jefferson, 35, shot in vehicle in 3500 block of South Benton Avenue then crashed near East 37th Street and South Benton Avenue. Jefferson died a day later.

January 6 – Tobias Wilson, 2 months old, taken to a hospital from 4601 NE Winn Road where he was found not breathing.

January 6 – Brandon Creath, 34, found fatally shot in vehicle in 5700 block of Agnes Avenue.

January 15 – Mackenzie Hopkins, 25, found dead inside home in 7300 block of Wabash Avenue. A child was also injured.

January 15 – Maurice Ball, 45, shot and killed inside vehicle in 1800 block of East 78th Street.

January 17 – Bradley Hedrick, 41, found shot inside a crashed vehicle at East 12th Street and Topping Avenue.

January 18 – Ronnie Rhodes, 65, shot multiple times in 2600 block of East 27th Street. Died January 23.

January 22 – Cornelius Flowers Jr., 37, shot and killed behind a home in the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue. Believed to be a possible break-in suspect.

January 25 – Pebbles M. Harr, 44, shot and killed on the sidewalk in the 6200 block of St. John Avenue.

January 25 – Jenna L. Nava, 34, shot and killed at an apartment in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane.

January 26 – Austin Michael Knowles-DeClements, 25, shot and killed inside a vehicle at East 10th and Olive streets.

January 27 – Desmond J. Matthews, 17, shot and killed in the parking lot of a BP gas station at East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Keith A. Nevels, 44, shot and killed in a park in the area of East 28th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Dillon Simmons, 22, shot and killed inside a home in the 3100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

February – 11 killed

February 2 – Shariff Tilghman, 49, fatally shot inside a vehicle at East 17th Street and Crystal Avenue.

February 5 – Deron L. Chrisman, 33, shot and killed near East 40th Street and South Benton Avenue.

February 7 – Eduardo Salazar, 22, died at North Kansas City Hospital and another was injured after a shooting possibly in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

February 10 – Samuel Zamudio, 62, shot and killed at the Willow Wind Apartments.

February 15 – Karvell Stevens, 6, killed in his home on Indiana Avenue.

February 20 – Jeffrey E. Nemitz, 50, shot and killed while riding a motorcycle at Benton Boulevard and St. John Avenue.

February 21 – Jermaine Jackson, 34, and Ashley Pettiford, 31, shot and killed inside a vehicle at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue. A child was also injured.

February 21 – Way La Baw, 16, was dropped off at St. Luke’s Hospital at the Plaza with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

February 22 – Davonte Robinson, 18, was shot and critically injured at 6304 E. 101st St. He was placed on life support.

February 27 – Sean Winston, 20, shot and killed after police say a homeowner told them Winston broke into their home in the 3800 block of NW 85th Terrace.

March – 10 killed

March 1 – Sheryl Turley, 38, found dead near railroad tracks at East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road.

March 5 – Kenneth Washington, 28, shot and killed at East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

March 5 – Hannah Leeson, 27, shot and killed inside a home in the 11800 block of N. Illinois Avenue.

March 6 – Solana Sagun, 21, shot and killed at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Another person was also injured.

March 9 – John M. Sola, 45, was found injured inside a home in the 4100 block of Pittman Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

March 14 – Kirk M. Whittaker, 34, fatally shot outside of a gas station in the 8100 block of E. Bannister Road.

March 20 – Donnell Cooper Jr., 38, shot and killed in an apartment parking lot in the 11500 block of Holliday Drive.

March 25 – Anthony Villareal, 33, fatally shot in the area of East 24th and Quincy streets.

March 29 – Danny E. Scott, 52, fatally shot at East Eighth Street and Wheeling Avenue.

March 29 – Marshall Ellis, 22, shot and killed at Phillips 66 at 2911 Van Brunt Boulevard. Two people were also injured.

April – 16 killed

April 4 – Jeremiah Crow, 31, fatally shot at a home in the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue.

April 10 – Creighton Goddard, 20, shot and killed at Mulberry Street and Union Avenue. Another person was also injured.

April 12 – Manuel J. Guzman, 14, fatally stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

April 12 – Ashley Speer, 38, shot and killed in the area of East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

April 12 – Alfred Brown, 44, shot and killed inside a vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot at East 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

April 13 – Keith Gorham, 37, shot and killed at a home in the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue. Another person was also injured.

April 15 – Skyler Smith, 33, shot and killed at a gas station in the 3800 block of E. Gregory Boulevard.

April 15 – Shawn Wiese, 55, was injured at a residential facility at 1514 Campbell Street and taken to a hospital, where he later died from internal injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

April 16 – Jeremiah Foster, 36, shot and killed in the 8600 block of Newton Avenue.

April 16 – DeAndre Stephens, 40, fatally shot at a home in the 7900 block of Longview Road.

April 16 – DeAndre Davis, 35, shot at a home in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue. Davis died the next day.

April 21 – David L. Bynum, 40, shot at a home in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue. Bynum died of his injuries a week later.

April 22 – Lanita Hart, 47, struck by a car at 4007 Troost Ave. Hart died from her injuries four days later.

April 23 – David Tate, 34, shot and killed inside an apartment in the 4100 bock of McGee Street.

April 28 – William Jones, 25, shot and killed at Express Stop in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue. Another person was also injured.

April 29 – Carlos D. Barnett, 24, shot and killed at Ivanhoe Park at East 43rd Street and South Park Avenue.

May – 14 killed

May 5 – Marion M. Warden, 22, shot and killed outside a home in the 3800 block of Olive Street.

May 5 – Eric Verner, 51, fatally shot in front of a home in the 8300 block of E. Gregory Boulevard.

May 6 – Eugene Shaw, 50, and Marcia Boring, 52, found dead from apparent trauma in a wooded area near East Second Street and Lydia Avenue.

May 6 – Maurice Boudreaux-Boone, 20, shot and killed in the front yard of a home around East 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.

May 10 – Terylle Gorham, 31, shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment building at East 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

May 12 – Lamont A. Todd, 39, shot and killed in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue.

May 14 – Aaron Eichelberger, 42, found shot inside a crashed vehicle near East 88th Terrace and James A. Reed Road. Eichelberger died a day later.

May 17 – Andreon Hall, 19, shot and killed near the BP gas station at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

May 18 – Quinton Dewberry, fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of E. 49th Street.

May 19 – Christina Nevels, 36, fatally shot inside a wrecked vehicle at 1224 Linwood Boulevard, next to KCPD’s Central Patrol Division.

May 22 – Rahsan Stenson Jr., 17, shot and killed in the street near 79th Terrace and Campbell Street.

May 24 – Elijah Flores, 39, shot and killed on the side of the road in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue.

May 28 – Dale White, 55, shot in the 3200 block of E. 8th Street. White died over a week later.

May 29 – Latefa Baker, 40, shot and killed on U.S. 71 near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

June – 7 killed

June 1 – Charles Bradham, 54, shot and killed at an apartment in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace.

June 7 – Rodrick Roland, 32, shot in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Boulevard. Roland died over a week later.

June 12 – Thomas Floyd, 48, fatally shot in the lobby of the Crown Lodge at 8500 E. 350 Highway.

June 13 – Floyd Helton, 65, shot and killed under the I-670 overpass near West 12th and Genessee streets.

June 20 – Kaitlyn Mahurin, 20, shot and killed inside a home in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue.

June 24 – Nigel D. Delon, 31, shot and killed outside of a Family Dollar near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue.

June 26 – Sterling Simpson, 26, shot and killed in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street.

July – 6 killed

July 3 – I’lishia Richardson, 27, shot and killed outside a home in the 11300 block of Spring Valley Road.

July 4 – Jai’Bryn Johnson, 18, shot and dropped off at Research Hospital.

July 4 – Carlos Enrique Collado, 18, shot and killed at a home in the 5700 block of Mersington Avenue.

July 4 – Carlos Martinez-Ramirez, 30, found dead near a road in the 8900 block of Longview Road. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

July 6 – Raheem Knox, 26, shot and killed near East 40th Terrace and Vineyard Drive.

July 7 – Demarion Benjamin, 25, shot and killed near East 51st Street and Lawn Avenue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.