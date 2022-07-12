Multiple Kansas City small businesses damaged by fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one small business suffered heavy fire damage late Tuesday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 11:15 a.m. from someone who noticed smoke coming from the second floor of a building near Independence Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

“This building’s unique because it’s built on a hill. The second floor from the front side is actually the first floor from the back. We had fire on the second floor, got up in the attic space,” said Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker of the Kansas City Fire Department.

Walker said the building houses a number of small businesses.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the business where the fire started, but said that area suffered significant damage.

All of the businesses in the building suffered some level of smoke damage from the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and Walker said everyone exited the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

