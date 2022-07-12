ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Quad City man sentenced to probation for theft from nonprofit

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

ROCK ISLAND, Illi. (WHBF) The former executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, who also is a former Rock Island alderman, was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation.

David Geenen entered a plea agreement in connection with theft from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, a charitable organization, of more than $10,000 and less than $100,000, court records say.

Geenen pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Court to a felony charge of theft. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation, and paid $63,405.56 restitution. He was allowed to reside in the state of Iowa, and appeal rights were given, court records say.

EARLIER

Rock Island Police requested assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation. Witnesses were interviewed and forensic auditors were employed to determine what took place.

Geenen was terminated from the Day Foundation on Nov. 4, 2021 and soon thereafter resigned as 7 th Ward Alderman on the City Council on Nov. 19. The State’s Attorney’s Office found sufficient evidence existed to file felony charges against Geenen for the theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony, according to an earlier news release.

Charges alleged that Geenen knowingly and unlawfully obtained control over funds managed by the Day Foundation in excess of $30,000.

Charges allege a series of transactions in which Geenen diverted funds appropriated to local organizations and wrote checks for his own personal use. Bank statements were altered to disguise the missing monies, documents say.

He had been executive director of the charitable organization since 2013.

Geenen was replaced on the Rock Island City Council by 7 th Ward Alderman Bill Healy, co-owner of Bridges Catering and the Stern Center in downtown Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

