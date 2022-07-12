What Jason Taylor will do with Dolphins jobs. And ESPN’s Clark says Hill made ‘dumb move’

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, who has ventured into college coaching, has decided to keep one of his two Dolphins announcing jobs.

Taylor will remain CBS-WFOR 4’s analyst on three preseason games, working alongside play-by-play man Steve Goldstein.

But Taylor, because of time constraints, is relinquishing his Dolphins radio analyst job. WQAM-560, and the Dolphins will go with a two-man booth: Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.

Cefalo has publicly discussed his battle with a form of demyelinating disease, which, according to WebMD, affects the protective covering of the nerve fibers around the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord.

But Cefalo, 65, is doing well, and there was no discussion of him giving up his play-by-play job for health reasons.

In March, Taylor joined Mario Cristobal’s UM staff as a defensive analyst.

Kim Bokamper, who moved to Northern California in recent years, will return as host of the Dolphins’ coaches show Sunday at 11 a.m. on CBS-4.

Bally Sports will re-air McDaniel’s show, debut a new program promising an inside look at the team (details TBA) and will carry replays of the three preseason games: at Tampa Bay on Aug. 13 and home to Las Vegas on Aug. 20 and Philadelphia on Aug. 27.

▪ Mike Garafolo’s NFL Network report Friday that the Dolphins and tight end Mike Gesicki haven’t engaged in talks for a long-term contract isn’t surprising; the Dolphins haven’t shown much interest in that, at least to this point.

The deadline for players with franchise tags to sign long-term deals with their current teams is Friday.

Gesicki is set to make $10.9 million on his franchise tag this season, and unless the Dolphins suddenly change course, they appear interested in seeing how Gesicki fits into McDaniel’s offense before committing big long-term money.

▪ Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill received criticism on ESPN this week after he said this on his It Needed to be Said podcast last week:

“You know in the NFL, they only give you like, two to three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’ve put Tua [Tagovailoa] into that. It’s basically his last year to show people what he’s got.”

Though Hill has praised Tagovailoa all offseason, ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark — among other ESPN talking heads — said Hill shouldn’t have voiced that view.

Clark said he believes Hill was simply trying to draw a bigger audience to his podcast by talking about quarterbacks, and was trying to motivate TV networks to re-air the clip.

“Podcaster Tyreek Hill, great job,” Clark said. “Teammate Tyreek Hill, that’s a very dumb move. Be a little bit more aware. But your podcast is now being talked about.”

NFL Live host Laura Rutledge, who covered Tagovailoa for several years at Alabama, said she knows that unlike some quarterbacks, Tagovailoa does not respond well to being talked about like this.

▪ Found it interesting that ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said he could make the case that the Jets are potentially the second-best team in AFC East, behind Buffalo. Now that would be a surprise.

▪ Terron Armstead’s 3.8 percent pressure rate allowed over the last five years ranks second among qualifying left tackles, behind only David Bakhtiari.

▪ More player reaction on McDaniel, with training camp set to open in 16 days:

Gesicki: “Funny dude. I had a meeting with him and it went well and just talking with him just about everything — the atmosphere in the building, the guys, the locker room, everything. So he’s awesome. It’s been great and I’m excited to play for him and work for him and do everything I can to earn his trust for some big-time opportunities coming up this fall.”

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson said: “I really like his personality and his approach. The confidence just kind of reeks out of him... pours into how we as players operate. He’s got a great plan. He’s doing a great job of getting everybody to buy in. Right now we’re being deliberate in our approach and how we train. He’s emphasized that.”