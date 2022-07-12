ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Looking for a house fit for a champ?’ Then check out Muhammad Ali’s former NJ home

Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Muhammad Ali is widely considered one of the most polarizing figures in the sports world.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

And now, a fan can own a fraction of the legendary boxer’s life – his former house.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house has landed on the real estate market in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for $1.8 million.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

“Looking for a house fit for a champ? Look no more.” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Ali owned this luxurious home in the 1970s, and subsequent owners have meticulously maintained the property, renovating it while keeping the grand splendor of the original home as well as honoring Ali’s legacy.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

The home was considered a “little mansion” by the icon himself, according to an interview Ali did with Philadelphia Magazine. The home was introduced to him by businessman Major Benjamin Coxson.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“When he was getting ready to fight (Joe) Frazier,” Coxson said to Philadelphia Magazine, “I saw where the City of Philadelphia was going to take 90-some thousand dollars in city wage tax off his purse because he lived in Philadelphia. So I saw a way to move him to New Jersey to beat the City out of their money.”

Ali didn’t originally want to leave Philadelphia, but Coxson had convinced him to do so after showing him the property.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“I went and looked at it and didn’t like it because I figured it was too far from Philly. I like to live around people and everything,” Ali told Philadelphia Magazine. “But I got to start hanging around with the Major a lot over there — he lives down the block — and I got to like the peace and serenity of it, being away from the people.

Eating area Screen grab from Realtor

“The house needed a lot of work done to it, so I put another $150,000 into it. Plus I paid $115,000. And I made a little mansion out of it.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Decades later, the house still has a particular chicness to it and features including:

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor
  • Large windows
  • Two-sided gas fireplace
  • Multi-level deck
  • Hot tub
  • Swimming pool
  • Gazebo
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • “Glass atrium breakfast nook”
  • Wet bar
  • Gym
  • Private guest quarter
FILE - Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. The legendary boxer and activist gets the Ken Burns treatment in a four-part film premiering Sept. 19 on PBS. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File) John Rooney AP

Ali, who would tell reporters that he could “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” in the ring, was also a philanthropist and social activist who became an Olympic gold medalist in 1960 before becoming the world heavyweight boxing champion in 1964, Biography.com says. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1984 and died in 2016.

Cherry Hill is about 10 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

Miami Herald

Dad gives baby deadly dose of sleep medicine while mom’s at work, Massachusetts cops say

A father is accused of giving his baby boy a deadly dose of adult sleep medicine while the mother was at work, Massachusetts prosecutors said. Authorities tracked the former Amherst resident down in Maryland after a grand jury indicted him on July 7 in connection with his infant son’s 2019 death, according to a July 11 news release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for the man.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
