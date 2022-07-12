ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven corruption trial set for November

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS45B_0gdECNVX00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge has set what appears to be a firm trial date for the final two defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are accused of bribery and fraud over several city projects that took place both before and after Hurricane Michael.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Walker ordered the prosecution and defense to file their final motions and responses, exchange witness lists and create the jury instructions and verdict form in the months of September, October, and November.

The trial itself is set to start on November 28.

After months of dealing with defense motions and even going so far as to hold a three-day hearing over allegations of misconduct by prosecutors and investigators, it is clear that Walker is ready to resolve the case.

“Next, a word about Defendants’ Rule 12(b) motions — for the uninitiated, typically motions to dismiss the indictment. This Court has given Defendants every opportunity to make their arguments. Indeed, it has bent over backwards to do so — even taking the extraordinary step of inquiring into the grand jury proceedings,” he wrote. “But this Court has had enough of the slow trickle of motions attacking the indictment; at some point, this case must move towards its resolution. Put simply, if Defendants have any remaining challenges to the indictment that they would like to bring, those challenges had better appear in a motion filed on or before September 12, 2022. If it’s filed after, this Court will not entertain it.”

Finch’s attorney, Guy Lewis, said in a previous hearing that he will file several more motions attacking the case and specifically mentioned a motion to sever so that Finch and Anderson will not be tried together.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Prosecutors reference other investigations in Lynn Haven filing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A massive filing from federal prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case once again hints at other possible investigations. Margo Anderson, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are facing fraud and bribery charges in connection to projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael. Several others, including the former city manager and the former city attorney, have already pleaded guilty in the case.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Judge reprimands prosecutors in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The judge in the Lynn Haven corruption case repeatedly reprimanded prosecutors in a newly unsealed order, and suggested that the case could be dismissed if more issues surfaced. Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are accused of bribery and fraud over several […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Death under investigation in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Young couple killed in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: Okaloosa Co. investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Lewis
WMBB

Henry Co. woman killed in shooting, boyfriend charged

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — County road 57 in Henry County was a crime scene early Sunday morning after Abbeville woman, Barbara Williamson Shaw was found dead after being shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Jamie Whitehead, was then arrested and charged with murder. According to the Henry County Sheriff, Whitehead was intoxicated when he […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with plans for a new civic center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to move forward with plans for a new civic and performing arts center.  On Thursday night officials held a public workshop for citizens to voice their opinions.  The architecture firm is now looking at two locations for the new civic center. One area is at the marina […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Houston County murder suspect captured after hours on the run

WEBB, Ala. (WDHN) — Martha Duffield was in her home when she heard the gunshot, but she originally thought it was a firecracker. “Then I said dang that sounded like a gun then and then I raised up and looked out the window and it wasn’t nobody,” She said. “I didn’t see nothing, then about […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Second person dies in State 79 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Another person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash that happened last week in Bay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of another SUV.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Phoenix Construction
WMBB

Marianna allows food trucks within city limits

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — People in Marianna will now be able to enjoy food trucks on a regular basis. Marianna city officials voted to allow food truck vendors to set up all the time. The trucks used to be restricted to just certain events. Mainstreet Marianna backed the change. Executive Director Meghan Basford said most […]
MARIANNA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WMBB

Prosecutors reviewing Walton commission accusations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutors are examining an audit that accused Walton County Commissioners of breaking their rules, and possibly state law, in the way they handled taxpayer money. The audit was issued by the Walton County Clerk of Court. In Florida, along with overseeing courthouses, the clerk...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Various Bay Co. roadways positioned to be widened soon

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Transportation officials are struggling to keep up with the population growth in Bay County. Congestion and traffic jams are happening daily. Bay County transportation officials are identifying projects that will do the most good. “I believe the pain we are feeling on Panama City Beach Parkway right now with the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Principals at Bay, Rutherford to step down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The principals at two local high schools are stepping down from their roles, Bay District school officials confirmed Tuesday. Bay High Principal Billy May will be the new principal of Jinks Middle School. Coy Pilson, the principal at Rutherford, will be an assistant director at Haney Technical College. In a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy