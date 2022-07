Click here to read the full article. Anne and Ann’s love story might not be over just yet. Despite Gentleman Jack‘s cancellation earlier this month, series creator Sally Wainwright is offering hope to devastated fans of the lesbian period drama, which was a co-production between HBO and the BBC before the former decided to pull out. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Wainwright says that “there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people.” In the wake of HBO opting not to continue its partnership for a third season, the trick would be finding “another partner who...

TV SERIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO