ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents. Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store on North Main Street in Elmira on June 14 and “forcibly stole property”, according to the indictment. He then allegedly threatened to shoot anybody who followed him, the indictment said.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO