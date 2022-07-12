ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What $40 can get you at Junk Food Alley

By Taylor King
 2 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- WANE 15 sent a reporter with $20 to Headwaters Park in the summer of 1985 to see how much Three Rivers Festival memorabilia and food it could get you. 37 years later, we went back, but this time with $40 to spend.

There are many delicious options to choose from, but when you only have $40 to spend, you need to choose carefully. Luckily, there was a deal at the fair. Most of the stands and food vendors had a “$2 Tuesday” special.

For Tuesday only, certain items at different vendors costed $2. WANE 15 took advantage of this for their $40 budget. We were able to buy two deep fried Oreos, a corndog, and a small Dreamsicle flavored snow cone. Normally, all of this would run you $19, but Tuesday, it only costed $6.

With the remaining $34, WANE was able to purchase a variety of different festival meals, drinks, and staples of TRF. As we walked up and down Junk Food Alley, we bought an assortment of amazing foods and drinks.

This included a pulled chicken sandwich meal that came with two sides and a drink for $10. Green beans and potato salad were the sides of choice with a Coca-Cola to drink. We also got two bottled waters for $3 a piece.

Finally, we dipped into the festival staples and bought an elephant ear for $7, and a lemon shake-up for $9. Unfortunately, there weren’t any TRF shirts or clothing items available to purchase, but there were buttons for $5 each.

In total, $38 were spent on food and drinks. There is a $1 convenience fee when you pay with a debit or credit card at a few of the vendors which WANE was charged one time. This brought the total amount spent to $39 at TRF.

Robert Enright
2d ago

now you spent all that cash there and now you cant afford gas or food the rest of the month .

