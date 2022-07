With inflation still being as steep as it is, you may be looking to lighten up on your cellphone bill. We have, too. But the good news out of Verizon today is that it's out with a new plan to help you do just that. It's even better if you and 11 of your closest friends and family are switching from another carrier, because the company is willing to pay you big bucks to make the jump.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO