LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dj Zackery, Ice Tre’s Barbershop owner has been touring different cities teaching barbers how to give men a full-service treatment. Zachery said in the past men would only come to the barber shop for a haircut, and would have to go to different places for other grooming like bushy eyebrows and beard care. He said he teaches them how to do a complete grooming service and also how to teach a positive mindset.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO