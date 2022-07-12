ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Did They Have To Die? Data Shows Suspected Baltimore Killers Had Prior Convictions: Report

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
The newly released report shows that 82 percent of homicide suspects had prior offenses, and argues whether the victims would be alive today if the full sentences had been served. Photo Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

A report released by the Maryland Public Policy Institute revealed that a staggering percentage of homicide suspects had prior offenses they did not serve full sentences for, reports Fox45 News.

"Baltimore's Preventable Murders" showed that 82 percent of homicide suspects had prior convictions, and argues that if the criminals had been incarcerated for the full sentence of their crime, if the victims would still be alive today, the outlet stated.

The nonprofit organization Baltimore Witness used data from Jan. 2019 to July, 2020 to track violent crime in Baltimore's criminal justice system.

Comments / 3

Orioles Fan
2d ago

The consequences of liberal judicial systems not doing their jobs to keep criminals incarcerated that allows them to commit more crimes.

Imagine that
2d ago

Let's not leave Mosby out of the picture. Allowing easy pleas or refusing to prosecute... the numbers would be much higher.

