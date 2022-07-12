Did They Have To Die? Data Shows Suspected Baltimore Killers Had Prior Convictions: Report

The newly released report shows that 82 percent of homicide suspects had prior offenses, and argues whether the victims would be alive today if the full sentences had been served. Photo Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

A report released by the Maryland Public Policy Institute revealed that a staggering percentage of homicide suspects had prior offenses they did not serve full sentences for, reports Fox45 News.

"Baltimore's Preventable Murders" showed that 82 percent of homicide suspects had prior convictions, and argues that if the criminals had been incarcerated for the full sentence of their crime, if the victims would still be alive today, the outlet stated.

The nonprofit organization Baltimore Witness used data from Jan. 2019 to July, 2020 to track violent crime in Baltimore's criminal justice system.

