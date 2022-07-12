Sentara to break ground on new hospital July 28

Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, signs the beam used in a topping off ceremony for the medical office building at Sentara Albemarle Regional Health campus at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, June 6. The new campus also will feature a new hospital that will replace Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Sentara Healthcare will break ground on construction of its new hospital at the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus on Thursday, July 28.

Dr. Phil Jackson, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, announced the date at a brief meeting of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The new 235,000-square-foot hospital at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road will include 88 patient beds and be built to accommodate future expansion, Jackson said. The hospital campus will encompass 135 acres and include an 83,000-square-foot medical office building that is currently under construction.

The ground breaking will come nearly two months after Sentara officials celebrated the placement of the final beam in the construction of the medical office building, which is expected to open in 2023.

The beam was placed on display in a lobby at SAMC and was signed by hundreds of residents. It signifies the final piece of structural steel used to build the two-story office building. Jackson said the beam and its signatures will be visible to employees and residents visiting the building.

Sentara Healthcare is investing about $200 million in the new office building and hospital. It is anticipated the new hospital will open by early 2025.

One feature of the new medical office building will be a radiation oncology center, complete with a linear accelerator, or LINAC. A linear accelerator uses external radiation directed with specific accuracy to treat patients facing certain types of cancers.

The office building also will include cardiac rehabilitation and wound care services and a Women’s Imaging Center. The second floor will include space for several Sentara Physician Services practices.

Also Thursday, Jackson announced Dennis Matheis has been appointed new president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare. Matheis’ appointment was announced in a news release issued June 24 by the Norfolk-based health system’s board of directors.

Matheis replaced Howard Kern, who retired after 40 years with Sentara, the release states.

Jackson also reported that a new orthopedic surgeon has joined SAMC’s orthopedics and sports medicine staff.