ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Sentara to break ground on new hospital July 28

By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbYD4_0gdEAQyu00
Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, signs the beam used in a topping off ceremony for the medical office building at Sentara Albemarle Regional Health campus at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, June 6. The new campus also will feature a new hospital that will replace Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Sentara Healthcare will break ground on construction of its new hospital at the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus on Thursday, July 28.

Dr. Phil Jackson, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, announced the date at a brief meeting of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The new 235,000-square-foot hospital at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road will include 88 patient beds and be built to accommodate future expansion, Jackson said. The hospital campus will encompass 135 acres and include an 83,000-square-foot medical office building that is currently under construction.

The ground breaking will come nearly two months after Sentara officials celebrated the placement of the final beam in the construction of the medical office building, which is expected to open in 2023.

The beam was placed on display in a lobby at SAMC and was signed by hundreds of residents. It signifies the final piece of structural steel used to build the two-story office building. Jackson said the beam and its signatures will be visible to employees and residents visiting the building.

Sentara Healthcare is investing about $200 million in the new office building and hospital. It is anticipated the new hospital will open by early 2025.

One feature of the new medical office building will be a radiation oncology center, complete with a linear accelerator, or LINAC. A linear accelerator uses external radiation directed with specific accuracy to treat patients facing certain types of cancers.

The office building also will include cardiac rehabilitation and wound care services and a Women’s Imaging Center. The second floor will include space for several Sentara Physician Services practices.

Also Thursday, Jackson announced Dennis Matheis has been appointed new president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare. Matheis’ appointment was announced in a news release issued June 24 by the Norfolk-based health system’s board of directors.

Matheis replaced Howard Kern, who retired after 40 years with Sentara, the release states.

Jackson also reported that a new orthopedic surgeon has joined SAMC’s orthopedics and sports medicine staff.

Comments / 0

Related
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer gets OK for 329-home project in region

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A developer that focuses on master-planned residential projects appears primed to add to its Charlotte-area portfolio. On July 11, Kannapolis City Council approved a development agreement and sewer allocation for an entity affiliated with Suncrest Real Estate & Land. City documents show that the Arizona-based developer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Sports Medicine#Board Of Directors#Health System#Samc#Linac#Linear
Stanly News & Press

American Racing Headers breaks ground on new Stanfield plant

A Long Island-based high-end automotive parts company will soon call Stanly County home. American Racing Headers, which produces custom headers, exhaust systems and more, broke ground Tuesday at the plant’s new location at 120 Riverstone Dr. in Stanfield. Many local public officials attended the groundbreaking, including Stanfield Mayor Kevin...
STANFIELD, NC
WCNC

Seven more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Learns branding unveiled throughout Downtown Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Walking around downtown Salisbury looks slightly different, thanks to new pole banners featuring our local educational institutions and the Rowan Education Collaborative. The new pole banners are a visual representation of the intentional and strategic alignment between Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Catawba College, Livingstone College and Rowan-Cabarrus...
SALISBURY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County Of Moore Notice to Creditors and Debtors

Having qualified on 1st of April, 2022 as Administrator of the Estate of MICHAEL ANTHONY GILLESPIE, deceased, of Moore County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned, Brenton S. Begley, Administrator, on or before the 12th day of October, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate to please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

ELBA: We hear citizen concerns on traffic, quality of life

The East Lincoln Betterment Association continues to be a leader in the east Lincoln community while increasing awareness of pending Lincoln County decisions that are important to overall quality of life for residents. The community’s interest in being heard has steadily increased every year, particularly around the traffic. Earlier...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 11

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 1-7: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8830 Lindholm Drive – 96 Clean Juice, 16623 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 91 Famous Toastery, 12715 Conner Drive – 95 Hickory Tavern, 9526 Birkdale Crossing Drive –...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New fire station opens in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – The deep blue of dress uniforms and the bright red “L6” on the ladder truck in the spacious and spotless bay main attractions at Tuesday morning’s grand opening of Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station No. 6. After welcoming remarks by MFR Chief Curt Deaton and comments...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville board approves Perth Road development plans

MOORESVILLE – Know your audience. That’s rule number one of any public speaking engagement or presentation. It can’t be said the Town of Mooresville doesn’t know its audience. That’s why municipal leaders moved its July 5 board of commissioners meeting to the Charles Mack Citizen Center rather than Town Hall, knowing full well they may have a full house wanting to hear — and comment on — development plans for more than 30 acres at the corner of N.C. 150 and Perth Road in the western outskirts of town.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

'Overwhelming': Huge response to fill hundreds of openings in Union County schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — With only a few weeks before the new school year begins, districts in the Charlotte area are still trying to fill open positions. Summer is historically a tough time for school districts to recruit new staff members, but Union County Public Schools is finding success. District officials said they've been overwhelmed by the number of applicants looking for jobs.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina animal shelter rescues 14 puppies; goes over capacity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When one western North Carolina animal shelter became overwhelmed after taking in more than 80 dogs, an Eastern Carolina rescue stepped in to help. A group of 14 ten-week-old puppies arrived at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. They are part of a group of 80 dogs surrendered to the Davidson County Animal Shelter in the past week.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
671
Followers
972
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy