Trump's ex-campaign manger Brad Parscale said in private texts that Trump is to blame for Capitol rioter's death: 'I feel guilty for helping him win'

By Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Brad Parscale at a Trump rally in Lexington, Kentucky. Bryan Woolston/Getty Images
  • Trump's former campaign manager messaged a campaign spokeswoman that he blamed the president for a Capitol rioter's death.
  • The campaign manager, Brad Parscale, also said he felt guilty for helping Trump win in 2016.
  • After January 6, Parscale said Trump's conduct was akin to "a sitting president asking for civil war."

