ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Watch: Former Tiger Josh Smith Hits First Home Run in Rare Fashion

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

Former LSU infielder Josh Smith hit his first major league home run Monday night against the Oakland Athletics in rare fashion. Smith’s first homer came as an inside-the-park shot that got past the center fielder in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Smith became the fourth player over the last 10 seasons to record their first home run of the inside-the-park variety. After being called up by the Rangers in late May, Smith has made an immediate impact for his squad.

He has played in 21 games thus far, batting .242 and going 15-of-62 from the plate. The former Tiger has two doubles with five RBI while drawing 15 walks.

A Baton Rouge native, Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees before being shipped off to the Texas Rangers last July.

His final season as a member of Paul Mainieri’s Tigers in 2019 was one to remember, batting .346 with 89 hits, 17 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Not known for being a power hitter, his consistency at the plate is what makes him so dominant.

The former LSU standout has certainly made an impression on his new home with the Rangers with quite the memorable first home run. His squad is currently third in the AL West with a 40-44 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

MLB considering significant rule change

Major League Baseball has been exploring a number of ways to improve the game, and a new rule that is being tested out in the minors could eventually lead to one of the most significant changes we have seen in years. Beginning on July 22, the Single-A Florida State League...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Has Embarrassing Dugout Meltdown

There are plenty of players across Major League Baseball having a bad game today. But for one pitcher, a particular rough day on the mound led to a stunning meltdown in the dugout. During today's game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland gave up...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Paul Mainieri
Person
Homer
The Spun

Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Pitcher

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s former agent follows through on threat to sue Doug Gottlieb

Freddie Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, is suing sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a report suggesting he misled the All-Star first baseman during free agency. After Freeman’s return to Atlanta, it became clear that he still had mixed feelings about leaving the Braves in the first place. This was bound to happen, as Freeman spent his entire career in the ATL up to that point, and is still adjusting to life as a Dodger.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#Rbi#The New York Yankees#The Texas Rangers#Tigers
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Biggest Hall of Fame snub for all 32 NFL teams

It is an honor to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but these 32 players are still stuck waiting for their call to Canton. Getting a ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for anyone who has ever played in the NFL. More than 26,000 players have suited up for an NFL game but just over 350 have been enshrined in Canton, making admission to the Hall an achievement only the greatest of the greats can achieve.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees will have to part with one of these 2 players to land star pitcher Luis Castillo

If the New York Yankees really want Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Luis Castillo, they will need to offer up one of their top shortstop prospects. The Yankees wouldn’t mind another starter, and they do like Luis Castillo, but with the Reds’ requesting one of two top shortstop prospects — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — they may end up settling for a depth piece instead. Like everyone else, they’ll look at the bullpen, but with talented relievers Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton heading back to an already excellent pen, that’s not a major need either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
490
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy