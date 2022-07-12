ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA

James Webb Space Telescope's Images Are Safely Stored on a 68GB SSD

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

At an event held at the Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA today shared the first batch of full-color images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Humanity's largest and most powerful space observatory ever to go into operation, the JWST stands at the forefront of human ingenuity. Yet despite that ingenuity, PC enthusiasts will laugh at the telescope's available storage space to safeguard some of the most memorable images ever to grace our screens: a 68GB SSD .

"Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

To be fair, this isn't just any SSD. In fact, it's referred to as a Solid State Recorder. Any electronic part that goes into a project such as the JWST must go through a grueling certification process. There are standards of reliability, speed, redundancy, and resistance to radiation that have to be met by the sum of its parts. The world's best SSDs may hold many times more data and operate thousands of times faster, but they'd all fail if only you could throw them high enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znXec_0gdE9Tcp00

The Southern Ring Nebula as captured by the JWST. (Image credit: NASA/JWST)

Let's be clear: the images themselves are awe-inducing. There aren't enough adjectives in the English language to gush at our ability to look so deep into the cosmos (and those colors!). But there are a million checkmarks that must be met between the moment the JWST captures one of these incredible, space-opera-like images, and the one where we can actually render them on-screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wum6c_0gdE9Tcp00

The James Webb Space Telescope’s 18-segment gold mirror can see a penny 40 kilometers away,  or a football some 550 kilometers away. (Image credit: NASA/JWST)

The JWST's humongous, 25 square meter main optic has been engineered to capture infrared light that stretches to 28μm in wavelength. And the wider the wavelengths that a sensor can capture, the more data it will produce for each image. This is as true for a cellphone-captured image as it is for the JWST. Everything, including color [those colors!], is data.

Due to how sensitive the JWST is, it can produce up to 58.8 GB of image data each day, leaving the historic Hubble and its maximum 2 GB of daily output huddled in a corner reserved for former champions.

The data writing itself is handled by the JWST's ISIM Command and Data Handling subsystem (ICDH), which can sustain a maximum data rate of about 48 Mbps. This is enough for the JWST to save around six 2048x2048 image files every 10.7 seconds.

That can be an issue. The JWST's 68 GB, radioactive-hardened SSD, which surely features way more over-provisioning than our mainstream SSDs, can be fully written through in a single day. In fact, depending on the schedule, the JWST's SSD can be filled in as little as 120 minutes. This means that the data must be continuously emptied from the SSD's banks, crossing the 1.5 million kilometers (~932 thousand miles) of space that separate the JWST from the pale blue dot of Earth, where they can be safely stored on NASA's servers — and your own digital devices.

The distance wasn't picked by chance, either, as it parks the JWST at Lagrange Point 2, one of the spots where gravity interactions between different celestial bodies cancel each other out, enabling as stable pictures as can be had in the tapestry of the cosmos. And so, the JWST must not only capture the images, but also radio them toward the Earth on a frequent basis.

The main communications system of the JWST, based on Ka-band frequencies, transmits data back to Earth on a 25.9 GHz channel at up to 28 Mbps. To empty its databanks, the JWST downlinks science data in two 4-hour contact windows per day, with each contact enabling the transmission of at least 28.6 GB of recorded science data to the ground.

A pair of slower radio channels in the S-band take care of other necessities. A 2.09 GHz uplink delivers future transmission and scientific observation schedules to the telescope at 16 kbps, which are scheduled 12 to 20 weeks in advance. A second, 2.27-GHz, 40 kbps downlink ferries the telescope's engineering and telemetry data, including operational status and systems health.

It's unclear why the JWST's storage tops up at 68 GB of usable data in a $10 billion-plus scientific effort  — and a further 3% of that 68 GB is unavailable, as it's reserved for the engineering and telemetry data storage mentioned above. However, it's likely that the timeframe at which the JWST's contract was inked, as far back as 2003, had something to do with it.

Engineers further estimate that by the end of the JWST's estimated 10-year lifespan, only 60 GB of storage will still be available, due to cell damage from a variety of sources, including writes and radioactivity. That'll be just enough to cut it for the maximum 57 GB of daily data collection.

And since it's never enough, feast your eyes on the remaining images shared today.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftyPm_0gdE9Tcp00

Stephan's Quintet, as captured by the JWST (Image credit: NASA/JWST)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CQj0_0gdE9Tcp00

Webb's First Deep Field, as captured by the JWST. (Image credit: NASA/JWST)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Observatory#Hubble Space Telescope#Gb#The Southern Ring Nebula
Space.com

How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as Webb or JWST, is a high-capability space observatory designed to revolutionize fields of astronomy ranging from star formation to galaxy evolution and from the very first galaxies of the universe to the properties of planetary systems. However, because JWST is a project...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More stars. More galaxies. More data on exoplanets. Deeper into the history of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope rocked astronomy with its first major image release on July 11, 2022. Comparisons between Hubble Space Telescope and Webb views of the same cosmic targets show just have far we've come.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa James Webb Space Telescope: Why astronomers are so excited, and everything else about new images

After more than 20 years of waiting, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are just hours away, with US President Joe Biden to reveal the first of the images at 5:30pm EDT on Monday, and more to follow by 10.30am EDT TuesdayFor the scientists who have been waiting for the revolutionary space telescope — in some cases for most of their careers — these first images are just the beginning of decades of scientific research yet to come. Webb’s powerful optics and sensitive instruments will allow for investigations into the very earliest days of the universe as...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
CNET

Full Set of NASA James Webb Space Telescope Images Drops Today: Watch Live

When the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day, space fans jumped aboard the Just-Launched-Telescope roller coaster, holding their breath along with the world's astronomers. After decades of planning, engineering, tinkering, launching... finally, Webb was on its way to space. But launch was just the beginning. This $10 billion...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

James Webb Space Telescope opens its eyes on the Universe

Space enthusiasts are holding their breath. Carina Nebula is famous for its towering pillars that include "Mystic Mountain," a three-light-year-tall cosmic pinnacle captured in an iconic image by the Hubble Space Telescope, until now humanity's premier space observatory.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The James Webb Space Telescope's first images are here, and they're spectacular

NASA has released the first suite of images from the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope, revealing the wonders of our universe in more detail than ever before. Stars explode in spectacular orange and blue light. Galaxies writhe and dance around each other in a tangle of dust and baby stars. An alien planet pulses with haze. Some of the oldest light in the known universe — emitted more than 13 billion years ago — bends around massive potholes of gravity to shine before our eyes, clear as day.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

1st James Webb Space Telescope images thrill astronauts, celebs and more

Experts, nerds and unexpected aficionados alike celebrate the magnificent views of the distant cosmos. Revealed one by one in a somewhat glitchy webcast, the first science-grade views of the cosmos captured by the James Webb Space Telescope are finally known to the world, stunning professional astronomers, space enthusiasts as well as members of the general public who otherwise don't care about space at all.
ASTRONOMY
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy