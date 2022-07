BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 7/14/22 11 a.m.: According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, as of 10 a.m. Thursday search and rescue crews had located most of the people listed as unaccounted for. The number of those considered to be unaccounted for has decreased to just three people. Local and state police crews are working to find the remaining three.

