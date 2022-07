100 Maple Street, Commerce, Texas 75428 . Telephone: (903) 886-6055. (July 7, 2022 Commerce, Texas) One of the most anticipated adult activities at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is Freda Mae’s Bridge Day to be held on Monday, August 22 at 1:30. The Bridge Day named for Freda Mae is a way for family and friends to honor her memory. It is also a day for friends to enjoy Bridge, dessert, and prizes. ” We have watched friendship grow each year around the Bridge table,” said Nancy McFarland, co-chair of the event. “We enjoy seeing returning friends and welcoming new participants each year.”

