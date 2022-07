Exhibitors have until Sept. 1 to enter for their chance to be showcased at this year’s S.C. State Fair, to be held Oct. 12-23 (Columbia, S.C.) — The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits, which will be on display Oct. 12-23, 2022, at the S.C. State Fair. The annual exhibits will showcase South Carolina's finest in agriculture, arts, crafts, flowers and livestock. Those wishing to compete can view the Exhibit Guide and enter online now through Thursday, Sept. 1 at scstatefair.org/competitions.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO