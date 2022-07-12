ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House committee accepts Snyder’s offer to testify virtually

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture. Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip. Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily. “We are confident that Mr. Snyder will able to provide full and complete testimony during his voluntary appearance,” Patton Seymour wrote.
