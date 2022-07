Austin just weathered its hottest week ever as the electric grid races to keep up.July 7-13 was the hottest week-long stretch ever recorded by Camp Mabry, which has records dating back to the 1890s. The average temperature, using both the high and low from each day, came in at 92.9 degrees—0.1 degree hotter than the previous record set in August and September of 2011.It's been a record-breaking year altogether—there were 21 100-degree days in June and an unseasonably hot May, marking record-breaking heat for both months.The dramatic heat has led to a slew of other problems: Unhealthy levels of smog...

