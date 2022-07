The New York Mets are looking to bolster the lineup at the trade deadline by acquiring a DH. The Mets haven’t received a whole lot of production out of the designated hitter role this year, and that could prompt GM Sandy Alderson to bring in a slugger at the deadline. J.D. Davis was one of the players expected to fill in at DH for the Mets this year, but his production simply hasn’t been there. With the trade deadline looming, Davis got brutally honest on his future in Queens, admitting it wouldn’t be shocking if he were offloaded by the Mets, via The New York Post.

