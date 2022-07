A male motorcycle driver died Thursday night after rear-ending a Montgomery County police cruiser on the Intercounty Connector, according to police. At about 7:28 p.m., a male driving a motorcycle at a “high rate of speed” hit a patrol car that was traveling westbound on the highway, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Department of Police. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

