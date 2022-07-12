ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Broadway Uses AR to Get People Into Theaters

By Trishla Ostwal
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic was tough on the theatre industry....

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour. The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope‘s theatrical release.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line CrewAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Broadway Uses Ar#The Broadway League
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Collider

‘Lilo and Stitch’ Live-Action Adaptation Taps 'Marcel the Shell' Director Dean Fleischer Camp

Disney’s live action adaptation of their animated classic Lilo and Stitch has received a new update: after the massive success of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, director Dean Fleischer Camp has been tapped to direct Disney’s remake of the film, per Deadline. First released in 2002, the animated sci-fi comedy followed Lilo, a seven-year-old Hawaiian girl who is raised by her older sister Nani after they lose their parents in a car crash. Things take a turn when she adopts Stitch, an extraterrestrial entity impersonating a dog.
MOVIES
TheStreet

A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel

The novelist and screenwriter William Goldman was famous for a great many things, including the single greatest summation of the movie business ever uttered: “Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake to Be Directed by ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Filmmaker

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is going Disney. The filmmaker will direct a live-action take on Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 animated movie from Walt Disney Feature Animation. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Porter Bashes Supreme Court, Calls for New Political Messaging: "The Change Has Already Happened, and We Ain't Going Back"Netflix Comedy Series 'Mom, Don't Do That!' Wins Taipei Festival Award Ahead of Worldwide DebutDrake's Team Denies Rapper Was Arrested in Sweden The move gets the project, which will be a tentpole...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to direct and star in new horror movie

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to star in a new horror movie. According to Deadline, the actor will feature in horror comedy Hell of a Summer, alongside Wynonna Earp's Billy Bryk. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original script by...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Jon Hamm ‘Fletch’ Movie Finally Coming to Theaters

There are nine Fletch novels by Gregory Mcdonald, and it seems like there have been at least that many attempts to revive the film series based on Mcdonald’s work. The original Fletch, starring Chevy Chase as the title character, remains a beloved ’80s favorite (the lone sequel, Fletch Lives, remains a disliked ’80s flop). Since then, so many filmmakers and actors have tried to get their own Fletch sequel or revival going. They all failed.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Neil Patrick Harris Looks for Love in Uncoupled and 3 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Uncoupled and 13: The Musical, Paramount+’s Orphan: First Kill and FX’s American Horror Stories Season 2. Neil Patrick Harris stars in the romantic comedy Uncoupled, coming to Netflix on July 29. Harris plays Michael Lawson, a New York real estate agent with a loving family, a good circle of friends and his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). When Colin breaks up with Michael out of the blue, Michael must now face his new reality as a single, middle-aged man. The cast includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.
MOVIES
WWD

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada for Calvin Harris’ Colorful ‘Stay With Me’ Music Video

Pharrell Williams has looked to Prada for his latest music video appearance. On Friday, Calvin Harris’ anticipated new single “Stay With Me” was released, along with an accompanying music video that features all of its singers, including Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey, singing and dancing against a kaleidoscopic backdrop of colorful hues and boogie-themed settings inspired by Southern California.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Twitter Begins Testing Custom Timelines

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. ABC reality juggernaut The Bachelorette is the star of Twitter’s test of custom timelines on the web.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Beavis and Butt-Head Revival Premieres August on Paramount+

Beavis and Butt-Head are back, or they will be very soon. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Aug. 4 on Paramount+. The streamer also released a trailer for the series, which promised that Beavis and Butt-Head are dumber than ever. Examples of their idiocy include getting stuck on a roof, being swarmed by bees and a calamity with a fishing hook, to name a few.
TV SERIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein Has Tonsillitis, Drops Out of ‘Funny Girl’ Through the Weekend: ‘When It Rains, It Pours’

Click here to read the full article. Beanie Feldstein will be missing a few more shows before her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” comes to an early end on July 31. On Friday, Feldstein took to Instagram to reveal that she has contracted tonsillitis, and will not be able to perform through the weekend. “Hey everybody I’m just uh, just checking in. What have I missed? What’s been going on?” Feldstein says cheekily at the beginning of the video, referring to this week’s news that she is exiting the show early with Lea Michele slated to take over. “I’ll...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Nabs 5 Emmy Nominations

The CNN Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations on Tuesday—and this is the second straight year the series has picked up multiple nominations. Last...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Gremlins Director Thinks Baby Yoda Is ‘Shamelessly’ Stolen

Baby Yoda is near and dear to our hearts–and if not, the Child should be. But not everyone is enamored with the impossibly cute, wide-eared creature as we are. Gremlins director Joe Dante thinks Baby Yoda, introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, is “completely stolen” and an “out-and-out copied” from Gizmo, the fuzzy little Mogwai of his two Gremlins films, the 1984 horror comedy Gremlins and the 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch.
MOVIES
AdWeek

New Episodes of Forensic Files II Will Air on HLN Beginning July 31

True-crime fans rejoice as new episodes of Forensic Files II are coming to a screen near you this month. CNN Productions, Inc. has renewed its format rights license with Medstar, the long-running series producer of the show, through 2024. As part of the renewal pact, eight new half-hour episodes of Forensic Files II will air on HLN, debuting on Sunday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy