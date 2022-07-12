ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump planned to call on his supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6, according to a draft tweet

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciwJD_0gdE64QQ00
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
  • Trump drafted a tweet that called on his supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6.
  • "Please arrive early, massive crowds expected. March to the Capitol after. Stop the Steal!!" Trump wrote.
  • The draft tweet and other messages prove that the march to the Capitol was planned, per the Jan. 6 committee.

