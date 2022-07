Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubski, 82, of Pierce City passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. He was born in Barry County on May 15, 1940; the son of Lawrence and Clara (Witt) Golubski. He married Nancy Wogoman on May 13, 1961, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Golubski was a brick mason serving people all throughout southwest Missouri. He was a farmer where he raised cattle and spent many hours in the hay field. He served as a road commissioner for the Pioneer Road District. He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pulaskifield. He retired from the National Guard after serving 26 years.

PIERCE CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO