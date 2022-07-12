ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, MD

Man Spits On Deputies, State Police Trooper During Arrest In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbJJC_0gdE5MGS00
Trey Dominic Barnes Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A combative suspect fought and spit at police who sought to apprehend him after an attempted carjacking in Maryland, officials announced on Tuesday, July 12.

Callaway resident Trey Dominic Barnes, 35, was arrested in St. Mary’s County during a reported disturbance on the 44900 block of Hewitt Road in Callaway on Thursday, July 7, where there was an incident where he attempted to steal his victim's vehicle.

It is alleged that Barnes entered the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle, taking physical control of it, stating he was going to leave before he was forcefully removed by witnesses, the sheriff said.

During the incident, a spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office noted that “Barnes displayed signs of intoxication” before he became combative.

After being taken into custody, investigators said that Barnes refused to enter a police vehicle and kicked two deputies. Barnes then allegedly spit on two sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper before he could be placed into custody.

Barnes was ultimately apprehended and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with five counts of second-degree assault and unlawful taking of an automobile.

#Police#State Trooper#Automobile
