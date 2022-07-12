ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

Peconic Land Trust Closes on Mattituck Farmland

By Beth Young
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peconic Land Trust closed in late June on a 15-acre farm field along the scenic byway of New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck, with the help of $650,000 in donations from the community, protecting the property from development. The Land Trust is now the interim owner of the property...

