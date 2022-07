CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities at the Calexico Port of Entry seized over $300,000 worth of drugs in the cross beams of a rail car last week, border officials said. The narcotics bust happened July 4 around 4:50 a.m., when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something suspicious aboard a train coming from Mexico at the Calexico rail yard, according to officials. The inspection revealed 30 packages, weighing about 174 pounds, of methamphetamine hidden in the cross beams of one of the rail cars.

