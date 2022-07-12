ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmetta, NJ

NJ Forest Fire Warden, Helmetta Fire Chief Killed In Central Jersey Motorcycle Crash

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Christopher R. Acs Photo Credit: Facebook/ Helmetta Fire Department

A local fire chief and deputy warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service was killed in a motorcycle crash, authorities said.

Helmetta Fire Chief Christopher R. Acs, 47, of Jamesburg, died in the crash in South Brunswick Township on Monday, July 11.

At 3:21 P.M., police responded to the intersection of Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard. A motorcycle driven by Acs was traveling northbound on Georges Road when it was struck by a 2019 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Acs succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Facebook, the Helmetta Fire Department said, "It is with the deepest regret that the officers and members of the Helmetta Fire Department announce the untimely passing of our current Fire Chief, Christopher Acs.

Chief Acs was a 28-year veteran of the department and also served as a deputy warden with the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service, B - Division, Section 10.

Flags were flying at half-mast in the Borough of Helmetta.

"He was a devoted, dedicated member who worked tirelessly on the apparatus and the building throughout the years. His efforts on behalf of the Borough of Helmetta will be sorely missed," the Facebook post said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4000 X 7432 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

