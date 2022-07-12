ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal supervisors meet today to discuss ballot error solution

By Jay Taylor
 3 days ago
Four days after the discovery that local elections were left off ballots in Maricopa and six other cities, Pinal County has yet to announce a plan to address the problem.

It tried.

But a proposed plan to require voting in those local elections be done by mail – with no in-person voting – was pulled off the table on Monday.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors will meet at 2:40 p.m. today to discuss a plan to allow voters in the cities to cast a ballot in their local elections.

About 63,000 faulty ballots were sent last week to Pinal County voters due to a human error in the county elections office, the county said. Officials have not elaborated on the how the error was made and who made it. David Frisk is the director of the county Elections Department, which prepares the ballots.

James Daniels, the county’s director of communications and marketing, said officials are hopeful that direction on how to address the problem will come from today’s meeting, “but at this point no decisions on the way forward have been made.”

“It means (the Board of Supervisors) are reconsidering their previous decision to go ballot by mail and looking at all possible options for the City of Maricopa contests, as well as the contests for the six other municipalities impacted,” he said.

The initial solution that supervisors backed off from was to send supplementary ballots to the affected voters and conduct the local elections exclusively via ballot by mail. Voters would not have been able to vote in person in the municipal elections but could have brought their mail-in ballot to their polling place on election day and dropped it in the ballot box, Daniels explained in an email Monday.

“This impacts every voter in the City of Maricopa,” he said. “While federal, state, legislative and county contests are not impacted, City of Maricopa contests will now be an all-mail ballot. As such, every registered voter eligible to vote in City of Maricopa contests will now receive a supplemental ballot, specific to City of Maricopa contests which must be completed and returned. Voters will not be able to vote in local contests at voter centers on Election Day, they will need to return the supplemental ballot.”

After consultation with County Attorney Kent Volkmer, however, the supplemental ballot option was re-evaluated and withdrawn. The supervisors are expected to address that move in its meeting.

Pinal County has published an FAQ to address the pressing issues until a solution is determined; we have included it below.

What has happened?

In seven municipalities across Pinal County, early mail ballots were sent out with errors, specifically related to city and town election contests. Voters in some city/town precincts did not have municipal contests on their ballots. Meanwhile, in some precincts outside city/town limits (in unincorporated Pinal County), some voters received municipal contests on their ballots in which they are not eligible to vote. Federal, State, Legislative and County contests were not impacted.

Which are the seven municipalities that are impacted?

The impacted municipalities are Casa Grande, Eloy, the City of Maricopa, Mammoth and Superior, PLUS the Pinal County portions of Apache Junction and Queen Creek. Maricopa County residents in Apache Junction and Queen Creek are not impacted by this issue.

How do I confirm if I am impacted?

Please use this tool: https://arcg.is/1TamXa

Type in your address and it will tell you if, and how, you may be impacted.

What has caused this error?

This error has been caused by human error in preparation of the ballots in the County Elections Department.

My City or Town is not listed. Am I impacted?

If your City or Town is not mentioned in the list, you are not impacted and should continue to vote as normal.

I live in Unincorporated Pinal County, am I impacted?

If you live in Unincorporated Pinal County and do not have any city or town contests on your ballot, you are not impacted and should continue to vote as normal.

If you live in Unincorporated Pinal County and see a city or town contest on your ballot, you can complete Federal, State, Legislative and County contests on your ballot and return it as normal. The city/town contests on your ballot will be invalid and not be counted if voted.

My City or Town is impacted. What happens now?

As of Monday, July 11, 2022, previously stated ballot by mail and options related to city and town elections in the seven municipalities ARE BEING RE-EVALUATED by the County Attorney’s Office.

We will update you with further information when it becomes available. We appreciate your patience.

If you received an early ballot, you can complete and return the Federal, State, Legislative, and County contests on your ballot.

I’ve heard a lot of talk about election irregularities in recent years. Did something untoward happen here?

Absolutely not, this has been caused by human error in preparation of the ballots in the County Elections Department. As a County, we strive for excellence, trust and transparency, particularly when it comes to elections, and we recognize the significance of these errors. We wish to reassure voters and candidates that election integrity is our top priority, and as such, we are taking immediate corrective action for voters in the affected areas.

Have Democrat or Republican candidates been most impacted?

The impacted races are city and town contests, which are non-partisan. This means candidates are not running with an affiliated party.

I still have questions, who can I call?

You can contact Pinal County’s Citizen Contact Center on 520-509-3555, or 311 from within Pinal County. Contact Center staff are available to answer questions from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you prefer to email, you can also email communications@pinal.gov.

InMaricopa

Roberts: $35 million for Riggs Road overpass proof of Manfredi’s value to Maricopa

It is an understatement to say Vince is one of the hardest working people I know. I’ve personally seen him put the city of Maricopa above his own health. Last year, although he just had a quadruple bypass, he attended a city council meeting to ensure he cast his vote to approve a budget that reduced the city property tax rate for the third year in a row. This year, he worked to do the same for the fourth consecutive year. He was not going to miss the boat on something so much work was put into accomplishing.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots

Pinal County officials have recently identified errors with early voting ballots resulting in missing or inaccurate city and town contests in some jurisdictions and unincorporated areas, which will affect in-person […] This post Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City gets $2.7M in federal funds for pedestrian bridge

It’s official: the City will receive $2.7 million in federal funds for a major project in its plan to revitalize the Heritage District. The funding, requested by U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-1, will be used to help construct a pedestrian bridge across the Union Pacific railroad tracks to connect both ends of North Maricopa Road. The cost is estimated at $3.5 million.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Business, development around town

Dish Wireless will spend $45,000 to install new equipment at an existing wireless telecommunications facility at 17169 N. Murphy Road. Volkswagen of America DBA Vorelco Inc. is having the work […] This post Business, development around town appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Liermann: Manfredi the ‘steady hand we need’

The City of Maricopa is in a critical stage of development. Strong leadership is essential on the City Council. Vincent Manfredi’s knowledge and insight related to transportation, the number one […] This post Liermann: Manfredi the ‘steady hand we need’ appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council candidates on … jobs

The next four years will be pivotal in the growth and development of Maricopa. This year’s City Council election and the winners’ leadership on several core issues, including job creation, […] This post Council candidates on … jobs appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Interstate 8 closed near Stanfield

The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near Stanfield, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a vehicle fire at milepost 167. All traffic is being detoured onto State Route 84. There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes, and the eastbound...
STANFIELD, AZ
InMaricopa

Safety in schools a never-ending effort

A tide of national headlines involving school safety has dominated the national conversation the last couple months. But the leaders at Maricopa Unified School District have been considering such issues for quite some time now. Tracey Pastor, the district’s director of administrative services, oversees the safety and security measures aimed...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sun sets on Sunrise Diner

A Maricopa institution is no more. Sunrise Diner, an eatery that has welcomed patrons in Maricopa nearly as long as the city has been incorporated, has closed. Formerly called Sunrise Café, the eatery at 20917 N. John Wayne Pkwy. near Fry’s Marketplace has been under new ownership since 2020 and been plagued recently by poor health inspections and flagging business.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Bowlin Road closed after water main break

A water main break overnight on Bowlin Road near Central Arizona College has been isolated, according to Global Water Resources. According to Mike Riggs, the City’s public services director, the […] This post Bowlin Road closed after water main break appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

History: Progress in action

This month, Desert Sunrise High School will accept its first students. It’s a milestone and a statement about the population growth in Maricopa over the years. Just a few years […] This post History: Progress in action appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Fight at Mexican eatery ends in arrest, police say

A man faces charges after he allegedly provoked a fight with another man who was ordering food Sunday afternoon at a Mexican restaurant.  Randel E. Barber, 28, faces charges of assault […] This post Fight at Mexican eatery ends in arrest, police say appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Driver turns gun on himself on SR 347

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in his truck on State Route 347 overnight Saturday after police conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” south of Farrell Road.  […] This post Driver turns gun on himself on SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

