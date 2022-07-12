ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce City, MO

Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubsk

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubski, 82, of Pierce City passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. He was born in Barry County on May 15, 1940; the son of Lawrence and Clara (Witt) Golubski. He married Nancy Wogoman on May 13, 1961, at SS Peter and Paul...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Lawrence County Record

Dorothy Lou (Williams) Bellis

Dorothy Lou (Williams) Bellis was born November 5, 1936, in Aurora, Missouri, to Leo James Williams and Anna Lee (Wise) Williams. Dorothy passed away July 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family. At a young age Dorothy and Dale met, grew up together and started...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Wayne Lee Schnake,

Wayne Lee Schnake, 87, of Stotts City went to be with his Heavenly Father in his new home, Saturday July 2, 2022. He was born in Lawrence County October 28, 1934, to Louis H. and Golden (Garner) Schnake. He and Marceline Bowman were united in marriage on May 24, 1955....
STOTTS CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Sammie Ann McCarrell Turner

Sammie Ann McCarrell Turner, age 89, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away on Saturday evening, July 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. She was born January 4, 1933, in the Elm Branch Community, Lawrence County, Missouri, to Samuel Allen and Lora May (Norman) McCarrell. Sammie was a 1950...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

Gwyndolyn “Gwyn” Ruth (nee Russell) Dake

On June 28, 2022, Gwyndolyn “Gwyn” Ruth (nee Russell) Dake passed away peacefully at 9:46 p.m. at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was a loving, caring and special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and member of the Miller community. Gwyn spent countless hours involved with her children and grandchildren’s activities in school, sports, and other organizations. She was an active member of her community and was involved in many organizations over her lifetime. Known to many as “Momma” she was asked to cook and provide meals for numerous local events and celebrations in her community. Always ready and willing to help those asking for her help, she was only a phone call away from leaving home and going to aid those in need of assistance with clothes, food or whatever was needed.
MILLER, MO
Lawrence County Record

Ukrainian student considers Miller ‘great little community’

Academic excellence lands Rakov spot in program at University of Missouri as collegiate career begins. Imagine traveling across the world, alone, and for the first time ever. And then, upon arriving at your destination, your new home is made with a family that you’ve never met, in a country that you’ve never been to. Also, you're only 17.
MILLER, MO

