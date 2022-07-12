Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubsk

On June 28, 2022, Gwyndolyn “Gwyn” Ruth (nee Russell) Dake passed away peacefully at 9:46 p.m. at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was a loving, caring and special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and member of the Miller community. Gwyn spent countless hours involved with her children and grandchildren’s activities in school, sports, and other organizations. She was an active member of her community and was involved in many organizations over her lifetime. Known to many as “Momma” she was asked to cook and provide meals for numerous local events and celebrations in her community. Always ready and willing to help those asking for her help, she was only a phone call away from leaving home and going to aid those in need of assistance with clothes, food or whatever was needed.

MILLER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO